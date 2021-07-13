Cancel
LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 13--3pm hour

By KVI Staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article3PM Topics: Texas’ Abbott says Dems who ‘fled’ state over elections bill will be arrested upon return; Democrats Who Fled Texas To Subvert Democracy Mocked For Playing Victim Card: ‘You Guys Are Pathetic’ // Seattle PD and US Marshals arrest autonomous zone shooting suspect Marcel Long; What happened when the Lorena Gonzalez campaign cold-called Ari?; 3 new incidents reported of I-90 drivers being targeted with rocks, debris // The Swamp: Independent journalist Dina Stars, who has been covering the protests in her country, was detained by Cuban state security forces while being interviewed live on TV; Sen. Rubio discusses 'the murderous nature of the Castro regime' on Hannity, 'that’s the way every Marxist regime has ever been' // The Woke Report: Two families are suing Universal Orlando after actor made an OK sign for a photo with their kids; Billionaires descend on Sun Valley in private jets to talk about climate change.

