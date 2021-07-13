Cancel
Broken Bow, NE

Bow Juniors Headed to State!

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team is headed to state! The Bow juniors claimed the Class B Area 6 American Legion juniors tournament title Tuesday with an 8-0 victory over Gothenburg in the championship game. Broken Bow jumped on the board in their first at bat thanks to a two out, two RBI single from Brice Chaplin. Chaplin would finish the game 2 for 3 with a run scored and 3 runs batted in. Broken Bow would add three runs in the third and two more in the 4th to take a 7-0 lead into the fifth. In the fifth, Austin Harvey delivered a 1 out single for his second hit of the game and was able to use aggressive base running to make his way over to third. Harvey came in to score the winning run on a sacrifice fly hit by Hagan Campbell as the game ended in the fifth inning due to the 8 run rule. Gothenburg had their chances to put some pressure on Broken Bow but left seven runners on base.

