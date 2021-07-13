Bielema looking to inject life in Illinois

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football took part in its annual Lift for Life event Friday morning to raise money for the Rare Disease community. Ten teams all dressed in different themes were picked in a draft by ten team captains competing against one another at the Smith Football Center in circuit training competition. Guys maxed out reps for pull ups and bench press, while also going head-to-head in events like tug of war and the tire flip. Lift for Life team captain and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski had the number one overall pick in the draft and his team came out victorious in a fun and competitive afternoon for the Illini, which was all part of raising money for a great cause.