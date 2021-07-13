Bielema looking to inject life in Illinois
BLOOMINGTON --- After the up-and-down Lovie Smith era, Illinois hired a coach with Big Ten roots to turn its fortunes around. Brett Bielema, a Phophetstown, Illinois, native who had success a decade ago as a head coach at Wisconsin, is back in the Midwest after a failed stint at Arkansas. Bielema took Wisconsin to three straight Rose Bowl appearances from 2010-12 before taking a shot at coaching in the SEC, which didn’t end well. Bielema wound up 29-34 at Arkansas and 11-29 in league games.www.tribstar.com
