HOUSTON, TX -- Archway Gallery announced the winners of its 13th Annual Juried Exhibition Saturday, July 10 with video remarks by Juror Wayne Gilbert and an in-person all day opening showcasing the works of 43 local artists. The exhibition benefits Houston Junior Forum with 50% of the sales from this exhibition donated to Houston Junior Forum and the remaining 50% to the artists. In his video remarks, Gilbert noted that 282 pieces of art were submitted for the Juried Exhibition, the most ever for the show, which is on display now through August 4. Gilbert selected 43 pieces for this year’s exhibition. First, Second, and Third place winners each receive a cash prize. Five Honorable Mentions were also announced.