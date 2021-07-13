Cancel
Commentary: Haiti before and after Moise

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn trying to understand the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, I’ve been pondering its roots in recent Haitian political history. Haiti is divided into two factions: the Haitian people, who need everything, and the elite or business class, who have everything. It is basically that stark. And that’s what is being fought over as Haitians and the international community decide how to proceed with governance after Moise’s killing.

Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida men say plan was to arrest, not kill, Haiti’s president

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The operation that led to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s middle-of-the-night assassination was in the planning for at least a month, and came together during meals around Port-au-Prince and at a home where most of the men accused of the slaying were staying, several people who interviewed some of the suspects told the Miami Herald.
Florida StateWashington Examiner

Haitian doctor with ties to Florida arrested as alleged leader of Moise assassination

A Haitian doctor with reported ties to Florida has been arrested in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last week. Christian Emmanuel Sanon is the third person arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing who reportedly had ties to the United States. Authorities have said he was one of the masterminds behind the plan and that he wanted to assume the presidency, according to the Washington Post.
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian authorities have made more arrests in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, raiding Taiwan's Embassy where several suspects are believed to have sought refuge, while also detaining two Haitian-Americans and several former Colombian soldiers allegedly tied to the plot. In all, 17 suspects have...
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the stunning assassination of Haiti's president, and Haitian authorities say two are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship and Colombia's government says at least six are former members of its army. Léon Charles, chief of Haiti's National...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden: Sending troops to Haiti "not on the agenda" after assassination

Sending U.S. troops to Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse is "not on the agenda at this moment" but Marines will be sent to bolster security at the U.S. Embassy in the country, President Biden said at a news conference Thursday. Why it matters: Haitian authorities requested the...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Haitian Gang Leader Tells Over 1K to Wait for His 'Order' Before Avenging Moise's Death

A Haitian gang leader told more than 1,000 demonstrators who had gathered to wait for his "order" before they could avenge the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, was surrounded by a crowd dressed mostly in white on Monday as they gathered in commemoration of Moïse. Cherizier is the leader of a federation of nine gangs known as "G9", which authorities have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months.

