Commentary: Haiti before and after Moise
In trying to understand the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, I’ve been pondering its roots in recent Haitian political history. Haiti is divided into two factions: the Haitian people, who need everything, and the elite or business class, who have everything. It is basically that stark. And that’s what is being fought over as Haitians and the international community decide how to proceed with governance after Moise’s killing.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0