In case you missed it over the weekend, Team USA dropped its first exhibition game, losing to Nigeria 90-87 Saturday night. It was the first of five tune-up games and came after only four practices, but served as an embarrassing start to Team USA’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which start a week from Friday. The Americans were favored by 29.5 points and ended up being outrebounded 46-34, giving up 20 threes en route to only Team USA’s second loss in 33 exhibitions dating back to 2005. Not great!