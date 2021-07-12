As Rents Rebound And Demand Rises, Is There Enough Of The East Bay To Go Around? Find Out At Bisnow’s Aug. 19 Event
To say the East Bay housing market is hot would be an understatement. Houses in the area are selling for $1M over the asking price, and local real estate professionals are reporting that they're seeing more bids — and more aggressive bids — than ever before. Meanwhile, apartment rents in the East Bay are rebounding from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic as people begin to once again see the benefits of living closer to the office and begin returning to the city.
