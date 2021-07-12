Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

As Rents Rebound And Demand Rises, Is There Enough Of The East Bay To Go Around? Find Out At Bisnow’s Aug. 19 Event

By Julia Troy, Bisnow Custom Content Writer
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To say the East Bay housing market is hot would be an understatement. Houses in the area are selling for $1M over the asking price, and local real estate professionals are reporting that they’re seeing more bids — and more aggressive bids — than ever before. Meanwhile, apartment rents in the East Bay are rebounding from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic as people begin to once again see the benefits of living closer to the office and begin returning to the city.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
410
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Affordable Housing#Rents#District 2 Council#Concord Alan Dones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
House RentGlobeSt.com

Bay Area Effective Rents Up 9% in Just 90 Days

The Bay Area apartment market is roaring back from the pandemic. Berkadia Institutional Solutions’ concessions survey found the market has rapidly rebounded in only the last 90 days. At the end of March, apartment concessions offered 7.1 weeks of free rent, and by the end of June, concessions decreased to only 3.2 weeks.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

East Valley renters caught in housing price squeeze

Valley renters are increasingly finding themselves caught between rapidly rising rents and soaring home prices that make buying a house next to impossible. Starter-home prices are rising seven times faster than a typical renter’s income, making saving for a down payment even harder, according to a new analysis by Zillow.
Boston, MAPosted by
Bisnow

Rents Zoom Upward In Greater Boston's Industrial Market As 'Supply Crisis' Looms

A supply crisis is looming for Boston’s industrial market, with unprecedented demand continuing to drive record low vacancies and double-digit asking rent increases. Greater Boston has just 2.5% vacancy among its more than 266M SF of inventory, according to CBRE's Q2 2021 Boston Industrial report. Vacancy shrank significantly from the 3.8% recorded in Q1, and average asking rents inched up from $10.27 per SF in Q1 to a new high of $10.53 per SF, an "unprecedented" 14.8% year-over-year increase, according to CBRE.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

Bay Area rents expected to rise as regional economy rebounds

Bay Area rents appear poised to slowly rise again as the region’s economy continues to recover from the worst of the pandemic’s downturn. Although the average monthly rent in the Bay Area is expected to drop by about 1.7 percent for 2021, that is a “significantly more moderate” rate than at the height of the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a report from Yardi Matrix, a national real estate market research company.
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Home prices still rising in Bozeman

Bozeman’s residential real estate market continued to see high prices and low inventory this month, and homes sold twice as fast as a year ago. The median price for a single-family home in June was $720,000, a 49% increase from June 2020, according to a monthly real estate report from the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

This Week's LA Deal Sheet

Westlake Park Place, a five-building, approximately 240K SF office property on 13 acres in Thousand Oaks, has sold for $80.8M. The complex features an expansive outdoor courtyard and 840 parking spaces, among other tenant amenities. The buyer was a partnership between Amstar and Searles Property Group. Amstar and Searles, along...
Florida StatePosted by
Bisnow

2 Of Florida's Biggest Developers Team Up To Develop 28 Acres In Hialeah

Two of Miami’s biggest developers are teaming up on a 642-unit multifamily project on 28 acres. Related Group and Fontainebleau Development broke ground Monday on Las Carreras, a garden-style rental community in Hialeah at 7218 West Fourth Ave. The new project will bring luxury touches to what has traditionally been a working-class enclave. The project is the first in Hialeah for both developers and also the first time they are teaming up.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Bisnow

Alliant Strategic Planning 332 Apartments In Van Nuys

A pair of commercial storefronts on Van Nuys Boulevard is set to give way to more than 300 residential units under a plan from Alliant Strategic Development. Alliant Strategic filed plans with the city of Los Angeles this week to build 332 units in a six-story building with about 4K SF of retail space just south of Sherman Way. Alliant is both the developer and the owner of the project.
House Rentmarketplace.org

Rents are rising again, making it hard to find an apartment

Sales of previously owned homes rose 1.4% in June, compared to the previous month, after four months of decline. Tight inventory has kept home prices high, and it’s not just prospective buyers who are feeling the heat — rents are climbing higher, too. Cities like New York and San Francisco,...
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Investors Spent Record $48.5B On Housing Units In Q2

The investment market for all types of residential real estate hasn't just recovered from the lows of the early coronavirus pandemic — it has begun reaching new heights. Between single-family homes, condos, townhomes and multifamily units, investors purchased 67,943 residences in the second quarter, realty platform Redfin reports. That represents the most investment purchases in a quarter since at least 2000, the beginning of Redfin's data. Investors, which Redfin defines as any company or institution purchasing a home rather than an individual, spent $48.5B to buy all those units, also an all-time high within Redfin's data set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy