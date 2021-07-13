The Very Best Waterproof, Sweat-Proof, Humidity-Proof Makeup for Summer 2021
Shop the best new waterproof makeup launches that won't budge, transfer or melt off in the summer heat, no matter what. No matter how you plan on spending your summer, whether the cottage dock is calling your name or you’ll be enjoying a summer in the city, one thing’s for sure: you’ll want to get your waterproof makeup game on lock, stat. To help you curate your makeup bag for the season, we’ve rounded up the very best new waterproof makeup buys, from brow products to eyeshadow and foundation, so you don’t have to worry about the makeup you worked so hard to apply ending up on your chin.fashionmagazine.com
