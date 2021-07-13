Officials: Extreme heat, early summer fires are part of a new normal in Oregon

SALEM — Extreme weather like the deadly heat wave that hit Oregon at the end of June are a sign of things to come, state officials said Monday, July 12. The National Weather Service has reported temperatures in the last week of June obliterated all-time heat records: 101 in Astoria, 109 in Bend, 112 in Redmond, 116 in Portland, 117 in Salem and 118 in Hermiston. Other cities "only" tied their hottest marks: Pendleton at 113 and Medford at 115.