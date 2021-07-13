Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Fourth-Wall Shattering Ad for ‘Free Guy’

It's official: Deadpool, by way of Ryan Reynolds, has finally entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's not in the way we were expecting. The crossover comes by way of a promo for Free Guy, in which the Merc with the Mouth sets up his own online video channel to react to movie trailers. For the latest installment of this totally-fake-but-would-watch series, he brings on Korg from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame to react to the Free Guy trailer.