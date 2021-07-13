Cancel
Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Fourth-Wall Shattering Ad for ‘Free Guy’

By Antonio Ferme
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadpool has finally crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of. On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds posted a YouTube video titled “Deadpool and Korg React,” in which Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary and Taika Waititi’s rock warrior Korg from “Thor: Ragnarok” react to a trailer for “Free Guy” (which stars both Reynolds and Watiti). The promo video marks the first time Deadpool is seen on-screen with a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel fans have been dreaming of since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the former owner of the “Deadpool” and “X-Men” superhero films.

