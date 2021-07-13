Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Fourth-Wall Shattering Ad for ‘Free Guy’
Deadpool has finally crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of. On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds posted a YouTube video titled “Deadpool and Korg React,” in which Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary and Taika Waititi’s rock warrior Korg from “Thor: Ragnarok” react to a trailer for “Free Guy” (which stars both Reynolds and Watiti). The promo video marks the first time Deadpool is seen on-screen with a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel fans have been dreaming of since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the former owner of the “Deadpool” and “X-Men” superhero films.www.imdb.com
