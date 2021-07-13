Classified Ad: Bryan Memorial Gallery - Business and Development Associate

Bryan Memorial Gallery located in Jeffersonville, VT, a highly regarded Art Gallery in Lamoille County for over 35 years. The gallery is a 501c3 non-profit arts institution, and currently has an opening for a Business and Development Associate. The successful candidate thrives in a creative atmosphere, is responsible, self-motivated, and detail-oriented. They are equally comfortable in a front of the house gallery setting, and in front of a computer.