Classified Ad: Artists Wanted for Public Art Project

My vision for the window in the Main Reading Room of the Mission Library is that of a monumental nopal or prickly pear cactus, full of both flowers and fruit. As a glowing window at the center of the library’s world of words, the nopal tells a story, combining both legend and literature. The powerful cactus tree has many meanings for people all over the world, but particularly for those of Mexican heritage. The nopal is a central element in our origin story. According to legend, the gods had predicted the founding of Tenochtitlán (Mexico City) at the site where the itinerant Nahua (Aztec) peoples spotted an eagle holding a serpent in its beak atop a nopal cactus. At the base of the design are the symbols for the goddess Mallinalxochitl (from Nahuatl malinalli "grass" and xochitl "flower"), who was responsible for the apparition of the founding moment. The snake in the image is a feathered serpent, or Quetzalcoatl, the deity representing wisdom and knowledge for the Mexican people.