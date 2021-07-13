Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Classified Ad: Artists Wanted for Public Art Project

vermontartscouncil.org
 14 days ago

Catamount Arts is pleased to issue a call to Vermont affiliated artists for a public art project to connect downtown St. Johnsbury and the Threee Rivers Path of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Proposals will be considered for outdoor murals and sculpture, as well as light and/or sound installations, creative interpretive signs, art benches, and bike racks. Projects inspired by the history, culture and scenic beauty of the area, as well as proposals for light installations to illuminate the “honking” bridge, are especially encouraged. For complete prospectus and to apply, see https://catamountarts.slideroom.com.

www.vermontartscouncil.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Catamount Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
Related
Norwalk, CTnorwalkct.org

Art Show this weekend for public art project in South Norwalk

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling today announced the new City-funded public art project entitled Dream Street, in the heart of South Norwalk, has narrowed down a final selection of artists and artworks for installation in the City. Through partnerships with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Corridors Initiative and the Norwalk Arts Commission, several artists have been selected to present artwork for installation within the MLK Corridor at an art show this weekend. Mayor Rilling dedicated resources to the project to ensure its success in January 2021, and solicited a call for artists, which resulted in submissions from multiple Norwalk artists, as well as artists from around the state and across the country.
Visual Artsfartscommission.org

Art Proposals for the Mission Branch Library Public Art Project

My vision for the window in the Main Reading Room of the Mission Library is that of a monumental nopal or prickly pear cactus, full of both flowers and fruit. As a glowing window at the center of the library’s world of words, the nopal tells a story, combining both legend and literature. The powerful cactus tree has many meanings for people all over the world, but particularly for those of Mexican heritage. The nopal is a central element in our origin story. According to legend, the gods had predicted the founding of Tenochtitlán (Mexico City) at the site where the itinerant Nahua (Aztec) peoples spotted an eagle holding a serpent in its beak atop a nopal cactus. At the base of the design are the symbols for the goddess Mallinalxochitl (from Nahuatl malinalli "grass" and xochitl "flower"), who was responsible for the apparition of the founding moment. The snake in the image is a feathered serpent, or Quetzalcoatl, the deity representing wisdom and knowledge for the Mexican people.
West Louisville, KYWave 3

Healing Walls Project brings public art to West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have been busy for weeks bringing art and a sense of community to West Louisville. Kroger and The Healing Walls Project unveiled a mural at the West Broadway Kroger. It was created by 10 local artists and is the largest piece of public art in West Louisville.
Charles City, IACharles City Press

Mural artists meet the public

Mural artists Erik Burke and Gaia — along with Gaia’s assistant Maltese — were treated to a meet-and-greet event at the Charles City Arts Center on Thursday and spoke to the public at an “Artists in Action” reception on Friday evening at the site of their murals. Burke is finishing...
Chatham, MAcapecodtimes.com

A whale of a project: Water-themed public art fills downtown Chatham

There are close to 100 pieces of temporary public art spread throughout downtown Chatham this summer, with most of them whales swimming their way around Kate Gould Park. Painted whales. Stained-glass whales. Steam-punk whales. Artist Dorothy Bassett, who made two of the stained-glass whales with help from friend Hannah Camp...
Lewisville, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Lewisville selects artist for public art celebrating Chin community

The Lewisville City Council has hired nationally recognized sculptor Madeline Wiener to create and install a public art piece that celebrates the Chin community in Lewisville and their rich culture. Wiener is the founder of The Marble Institute of Colorado. She is known for stylized figurative art with superb craftsmanship...
Albuquerque, NMladailypost.com

New Mexico Arts And National Hispanic Cultural Center Collaborate On Public Art Project

Two divisions of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs are collaborating on a public art project that is looking for talented artists from across the Southwest. The Art in Public Places (AIPP) program of New Mexico Arts and the Local Selection Committee (LSC) for the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) are working together to obtain qualifications from talented artists to ultimately create a design as part of the Paseo Acequia revitalization project on the NHCC campus in Albuquerque.
Astoria, ORdiscoverourcoast.com

Artist studios open to the public this weekend

ASTORIA — Astoria Visual Arts will host the 11th annual Astoria Open Studios Tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Studios will be open throughout town. A guide of participating studios is available at astoriavisualarts.org and in the Astoria Visual Arts Gallery, 1000 Duane Street. The...
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Artists wanted to participate in SLV PRIDE Art Show

Do you have a passion for painting, a calling for water colors, or a drive for drawing? Then we want to see your work!. SLV Pride is excited to announce they are looking for LGBTQ+ artists and our SLV Pride ally artists whose talent can be found here in the San Luis Valley. As a kickoff to SLV Pride Month, we would like to hang your art in our art show for the month of August at Milagros, located at the corner of State and Main in Alamosa. There will be a special art reception on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the restaurant.
Big Sky, MTexplorebigsky.com

Arts Council launches new public art campaign

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky has added to the community’s cultural landscape over the years with several public art installations around town. The organization’s latest sculpture, Gibbous, aims to put some “kinetic in our aesthetic,” by placing a moving sculpture in the Town Center roundabout. The...
Watertown, MAWatertown News

Applicants Wanted for Watertown’s New Public Arts & Culture Committee

The Town of Watertown provided the following announcement:. Town Manager Michael J. Driscoll is seeking eight (8) Watertown citizens interested in serving. on the Public Arts and Culture Committee. The Town of Watertown has established a Public Arts Master Plan that was created through the efforts of a steering committee that included a number of representatives of stakeholder organizations in the community that deal with arts and culture, as well as Town departments and the Town’s consultant, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. The Honorable Town Council adopted the Watertown Public Arts Master Plan at its meeting on February 23, 2021.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Public Arts Commission Creating List of Local Artists

The Indianola Public Arts Commission is creating a list of local artists in order to help find and support artists for upcoming projects. The Fine Arts and Beautification Commission’s mission is to encourage the cooperation and coordination of projects in the field of arts that will enhance the cultural level of the arts in the community. The commission shall cooperate with Simpson College, the Indianola Community School District, and other groups to encourage individuals and groups to foster a broad arts program for the community. Find the contact list below.
Visual Artazarts.gov

Call to Artists | Art In The Fast Lane

Art In The Fast Lane seeks to showcase works that pay tribute to the art and culture of the great American automobile. Muscles, classics, rods, pickups, Harleys, suped-up, chrome wheeled, fuel injected, 4-banger, 6 banger, motors, engines. Art could also feature people: garage culture, greasers, racing culture, logos, pop art, and more. Work should capture the ideal of freedom and the spirit of the open road. This is the final show of a 4-part summer series from Vestige Concept Gallery.
Statesboro, GAgeorgiasouthern.edu

3D art students create collaborative public project for College of Education

Following more than a year of preparation for an interactive artwork display based on Georgia Southern University’s bald eagle mascot, “Birds of a Feather” is now on display in the College of Education’s (COE) classroom building on the Statesboro Campus. “We discussed how the College and University host numerous events...
Entertainmentlafayetteco.gov

Public Art Committee

The Public Art Committee meets at 7pm on 2nd Wednesday of each month. The Public Art Committee (PAC), a subcommittee of the. Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC), is an advisory group appointed by City Council to review proposals and make recommendations regarding the selection and display of artwork. The PAC is also responsible for the administration, management, maintenance and repair of public artwork. The PAC works closely with the Arts and Cultural Resources Department to plan and implement programs for the Community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy