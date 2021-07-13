Classified Ad: Artists Wanted for Public Art Project
Catamount Arts is pleased to issue a call to Vermont affiliated artists for a public art project to connect downtown St. Johnsbury and the Threee Rivers Path of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Proposals will be considered for outdoor murals and sculpture, as well as light and/or sound installations, creative interpretive signs, art benches, and bike racks. Projects inspired by the history, culture and scenic beauty of the area, as well as proposals for light installations to illuminate the “honking” bridge, are especially encouraged. For complete prospectus and to apply, see https://catamountarts.slideroom.com.www.vermontartscouncil.org
