Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Craft Heart Restoring Items | Revive Guide

In today's Daily Fix, the Olympics paid homage to its host country's love of JRPGs by using some recognizable tunes from some of gaming's biggest franchises. Final Fantasy's Victory Fanfare, Chrono Trigger's Robo's Theme, and Monster Hunter's Proof of a Hero were just a few of the songs that made it into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. Pretty cool! In completely unrelated news (other than it's still about games), EA officially announced the Dead Space remake yesterday. That's great! What's not great if you only have a last-gen console is that it's coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 only. Sorry, but them's the breaks. You still can't walk into a store and expect to find a next-gen console sitting on the shelf, but the gaming industry has to move on from the PS4/Xbox One eventually.