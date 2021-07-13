Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Craft Heart Restoring Items | Revive Guide
For every battle, you only have three hearts before you’re knocked out in Monster Hunter Stories 2. Unlike Pokemon, you can’t just swap out your Monsties until they’ve all been defeated. Instead, you have three hearts — every time a Monstie (or your character) gets knocked out, you’ll lose a heart. Lose all three and it’s battle over. It works just like the main Monster Hunter entries, where you’ll get three spawns before failing a mission. But, in Monster Hunter Stories 2, you can keep yourself fighting longer with items that restore your lost hearts.gameranx.com
