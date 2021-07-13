Cancel
Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Boost Monsties With Gene Channeling | Bingo Board Guide

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bingo Board is one of the most important features of Monster Hunter Stories 2. Every monster, once hatched, has a 3×3 grid of genes that are randomly assigned based on the quality of the egg you’ve discovered. The better your egg, the more genes you’ll have unlocked — some monsters will have sealed gene slots that are later unlocked once you reach the level threshold. If a gene slot is completely blacked out, then there’s nothing you can do to unlock it. That’s the worst case scenario, and most of the starting Monsties you get will have black slots on your Bingo Board.

