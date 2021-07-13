DATEBOOK July 13, 2021

The MISD Volunteer Program training dates have been released. All MISD volunteers are required to attend yearly volunteer trainings, and also have a current approved state background check on file. There is a suggested fee of $10 for a new or updated background check. After the in-person volunteer trainings have been provided, an updated online training will be on the volunteer page website. If you wish to volunteer quickly in any capacity, it is recommended to attend one of the in-person training sessions. Dates are at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the MES Gym; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in the MMS Library; 8:30 a.m., noon and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10; 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday, Aug. 13; 8:30 a.m and noon Tuesday, Aug. 17; and 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday 20.