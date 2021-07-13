Fall Guys Season 5 Takes Players Into The Jungles

There’s plenty of cooperative games out there but if you missed out on Hunt: Showdown from when it first released then there might be a new reason to check it out. With that said, if you haven’t logged on to play the game then there’s also a strange little addition for you to check out as well. It looks like the developers decided to add Shrek’s home into the game. That’s right, the iconic Shrek home from the animated children’s film.