The best thing that happened in my two hours of walking around outside squinting at my phone to play The Witcher: Monster Slayer came in the first five minutes or so. In the opening tutorial quest, I investigated a monster attack that left a horse's decapitated head lying on the ground. Except in my game, after I flicked on augmented reality to make The Witcher's monsters appear in the "real" world on my phone screen, the severed horse head hovered a couple feet off the ground, embedded in a parking sign. If the AR feature were consistently that funny, it might've saved Monster Slayer from being such a boring and disappointing use of the Witcher setting.