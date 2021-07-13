Early Build Reveals Unused Weapons From Halo: Combat Evolved
It’s always a fun time looking back at video game titles during their infancy of being developed. One of the staple video game exclusive titles for Microsoft has been Halo, which was first brought out by development studio Bungie. This IP had grown over the years into a massively popular FPS game that fans can’t get enough of. However, if you thought that we knew just about everything there is to know when it comes to the first installment of Halo: Combat Evolved, then you might have been surprised this past week.gameranx.com
Comments / 0