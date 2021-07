KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): Boustead Plantations Bhd said today that it has yet to engage with any interested party over its plan to sell its Sarawak estates. Responding to an article in the latest issue of The Edge Malaysia weekly, the group said: As a corporate entity that will always find ways to provide the best shareholder value, Boustead Plantations seeks prospects to unlocking the values of our assets, including the estates in Sarawak.