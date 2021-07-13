Letter: Crime can't be solved with a $500 temporary payment
Regarding "St. Louis aldermanic president proposes adding $72 million to next stimulus plan, including $5 million for police overtime" (July 7): I wish that the $500 payments to individuals that the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tishaura Jones are bickering about would be diverted to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police, where the money could help citizens with better crime prevention, and more immediate response to their emergency calls.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0