Trojan Horse Helps Get Drugs Past the Blood–Brain Barrier

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's and epilepsy are but a few of the central nervous system disorders. They are also very difficult to treat, since the brain is protected by the blood-brain barrier. The blood-brain barrier works as a border wall between the blood and the brain, allowing just certain molecules...

SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Healthabc7amarillo.com

Addicted America: Drugs, the body and the brain

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In our series on addiction, we have largely focused on the social and emotional consequences of drugs and the way the demands of sobriety often overwhelm users. But the price a drug addiction extracts is more than emotional. With excessive use, the mind writes the check...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Chemists Found an Effective Remedy for “Aged” Brain Diseases

Summary: Newly synthesized compounds can halt the degradation of neurons in a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, researchers say. Source: Ural Federal University. Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances...
Pharmaceuticalsprecisionvaccinations.com

Europe Confirms mRNA Vaccines Can Cause Heart Disease

(Precision Vaccinations) — The European Medicine Agency (EMA) announced on July 9, 2021, it had concluded that myocarditis and pericarditis could occur in very rare cases following vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) and Spikevax (Moderna). The EMA's Committee concluded that the cases primarily occurred within 14 days...
CancerScienceBlog.com

Blood pressure drug may help patients with noncancerous brain tumors

New research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts Eye and Ear indicates that the blood pressure drug losartan may benefit patients with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), a hereditary condition associated with vestibular schwannomas, or noncancerous tumors along the nerves in the brain that are involved with hearing and balance. The findings, which are published in Science Translational Medicine, are especially important because vestibular schwannomas are currently treated with surgery and radiation therapy (which carry risks of nerve damage), and no drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat these tumors or their associated hearing loss.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Why Does Blood Flow to the Brain Get Stuck in Traffic?

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...
ScienceScience Daily

Study finds calcium precisely directs blood flow in the brain

Unlike the rest of the body, there is not enough real estate in the brain for stored energy. Instead, the brain relies on the hundreds of miles of blood vessels within it to supply fresh energy via the blood. Yet, how the brain expresses a need for more energy during increased activity and then directs its blood supply to specific hot spots was, until now, poorly understood.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Blood tests could help screen anticipated flood of patients seeking new Alzheimer’s drug

When the U.S. government approved the Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab last month despite shaky evidence of clinical benefits, Suzanne Schindler saw an immediate consequence: “We’re going to have to do a lot more biomarker testing.” Schindler, a neurologist at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, expects many patients with memory problems will want to know whether they are eligible for the drug, the first meant to address the underlying disease process and slow cognitive decline. But a definitive diagnosis is expensive and time-consuming, involving a hunt for indicators of disease, or biomarkers, in patients’ spinal fluid or in positron emission tomography (PET) scans. “We simply don’t have the capacity” to do the tests on everyone potentially eligible for aducanumab, Schindler says.
ScienceScience Daily

Red blood cell 'traffic' contributes to changes in brain oxygenation

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists discover early signs of frontotemporal dementia in personalized cerebral organoids

Frontotemporal dementias are a group of fatal and debilitating brain disorders for which there are no cures. In an article published July 26 in Cell, Mount Sinai researchers describe how they were able to recreate much of the damage seen in a widely studied form of the disease by growing special types of cerebral organoids in petri dishes. This form of the disease is caused by a genetic mutation in tau, a protein that is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. By studying these organoids, the scientists discovered how the mutated tau protein may trigger the death of a specific class of neurons known to be vulnerable in frontotemporal dementia. They also showed that they could prevent the death of these neurons by treating the organoids with an experimental drug, originally designed to combat Crohn's disease.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Sensing "Junk" RNA After Chemotherapy Enhances Blood Regeneration

Chemotherapy is widely used to treat cancer patients. During the treatment, chemotherapeutic agents affect various biochemical processes to kill or reduce the growth of cancer cells, which divide uncontrollably in patients. However, the cell-damaging effect of chemotherapy affects cancer cells but also in principle many other cell types, including cycling blood cells. This puts the hematopoietic system under severe stress and pushes hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow to produce fresh cells and replenish the stable pool of differentiated blood cells in the body.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Alzheimer's drug approval spotlights blood tests

You are currently viewing the summary. In the wake of the controversial U.S. regulatory approval of the Alzheimer's drug aducanumab, physicians expect many patients with memory problems will want to know whether they are eligible. But a definitive diagnosis is expensive and time-consuming, involving a hunt for indicators of disease, or biomarkers, in patients' spinal fluid or in positron emission tomography scans. The demand threatens to overwhelm the health system. An innovation could help manage the deluge: simple blood tests for molecules that may indicate signs of disease in the brain. With several promising tests under development, companies are now working to make them fit for widespread clinical use—and doctors are scrambling to decide when and how to use them.
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Help! My Horse’s Wound is Near a Joint

Common mistakes well-intentioned owners make when handling these injuries, and steps for on-farm and in-clinic care. Black Beauty was worried about his knees, and rightfully so. The beloved equine protagonist from Anna Sewell’s 1877 novel had fallen on them “violently.” And because horses have few protective soft tissue structures in their limbs, the steed was at risk of serious—even deadly—infection if the injuries compromised the carpal joint capsules.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Neural “Vicious Cycle” in Fatty Liver Disease Revealed in New 3D Imaging

With the application of a novel three-dimensional imaging technology, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have discovered that one portion of the autonomic nervous system in the liver undergoes severe degeneration in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The study, which is conducted in mice and human liver tissue, shows that the degeneration of nerves is correlated with the severity of liver pathology. The results are being published in the journal Science Advances.
Healthcbs19news

Researchers discover process that may help treat seizure-related brain injuries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have found a process in the brain they hope can be used to treat seizure-related brain injuries. According to a release, this previously unknown repair process could be harnessed and enhanced. Many seizure-preventing drugs do not...
Sciencelaboratoryequipment.com

Scientists Reverse Age-related Memory Loss in Mice

Scientists at Cambridge and Leeds have successfully reversed age-related memory loss in mice and say their discovery could lead to the development of treatments to prevent memory loss in people as they age. In a study published in Molecular Psychiatry, the team show that changes in the extracellular matrix of...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mount Sinai researchers use cerebral organoids to study frontotemporal dementia

Frontotemporal dementias are a group of fatal and debilitating brain disorders for which there are no cures. In an article published July 26 in Cell, Mount Sinai researchers describe how they were able to recreate much of the damage seen in a widely studied form of the disease by growing special types of cerebral organoids in petri dishes. This form of the disease is caused by a genetic mutation in tau, a protein that is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. By studying these organoids, the scientists discovered how the mutated tau protein may trigger the death of a specific class of neurons known to be vulnerable in frontotemporal dementia. They also showed that they could prevent the death of these neurons by treating the organoids with an experimental drug, originally designed to combat Crohn's disease.

