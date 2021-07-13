Cancel
Cancer

Tomivosertib Shows Potent Inhibitory Effects in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOncotarget published "Inhibitory effects of Tomivosertib in acute myeloid leukemia" which reported that the authors evaluated the therapeutic potential of the highly-selective MNK1/2 inhibitor Tomivosertib on AML cells. Tomivosertib was highly effective at blocking eIF4E phosphorylation on serine 209 in AML cells. Moreover, combination of Tomivosertib and Venetoclax resulted in...

CancerEurekAlert

New discoveries reveal how acute myeloid leukemia walks line between growth and cell death

Researchers revealed new insights into how acute myeloid leukemia (AML) develops and progresses, according to a study published in Molecular Cell on July 20, 2021. They describe a mechanism by which AML cells regulate a cancer-related protein, mutant IDH2, to increase the buildup of blood cancer cells--a distinguishing characteristic of the disease. This improved understanding of IDH2-related mechanism in AML will allow physicians to better understand how current IDH2-targeting medications work to ultimately improve treatments for AML patients.
HealthNature.com

Venetoclax-based salvage therapy followed by Venetoclax and DLI maintenance vs. FLAG-Ida for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia after allogeneic stem cell transplantation

We retrospectively compared the outcomes of 20 patients receiving Venetoclax + low-dose Cytarabine + Actinomycin D (ACTIVE) with 29 patients receiving FLAG-Ida as salvage therapy for relapsed or refractory AML (R/R AML) after alloSCT. The groups were statistically balanced according to age, performance status, cytogenetics, and previous treatment. The overall response rate (CR + CRp + MLFS) of ACTIVE was 75% (15/20) in comparison to 66% (19/29) in the FLAG-Ida group (p = 0.542). The cumulative CR + CRp rate was significantly higher in the ACTIVE group compared to FLAG-Ida (70% (14/20) vs. 34% (10/29), respectively, p = 0.02). All three patients failing previous Venetoclax therapy and five out of seven patients with previous FLAG-Ida exposure achieved a CR/CRp after ACTIVE induction. ACTIVE patients survived longer compared to FLAG-Ida patients (13.1 vs. 5.1 months, respectively, p = 0.032). The treatment-related mortality was 0% in the ACTIVE group and 34% (10/29) in the FLAG-Ida patients (p = 0.003). The cumulative incidence of relapse did not differ between the two treatment groups. ACTIVE appears to have comparable antileukemic activity and lower toxicity compared to FLAG-Ida resulting in improved survival. Patients with Venetoclax or FLAG-Ida exposure responded to ACTIVE.
CancerNature.com

Curcumin attenuates Adriamycin-resistance of acute myeloid leukemia by inhibiting the lncRNA HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 axis

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a common subtype of leukemia, and a large proportion of patients with AML eventually develop drug resistance. Curcumin exerts cancer suppressive effects and increases sensitivity to chemotherapy in several diseases. This study aimed to investigate the mechanism by which curcumin affects the resistance of AML to Adriamycin by regulating HOX transcript antisense RNA (HOTAIR) expression. Cell viability, colony-formation, flow cytometry, and Transwell assays were used to assess cell proliferation, apoptosis, and migration. A dual-luciferase reporter assay was used to verify the interaction between microRNA (miR)-20a-5p and HOTAIR or Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1). RT-qPCR and Western blotting assays were performed to detect gene and protein expression. The results showed that curcumin suppressed the resistance to Adriamycin, inhibited the expression of HOTAIR and WT1, and promoted the expression of miR-20a-5p in human acute leukemia cells (HL-60) or Adriamycin-resistant HL-60 cells (HL-60/ADR). Furthermore, curcumin suppressed proliferation and promoted apoptosis of HL-60/ADR cells. Overexpression of HOTAIR reversed the regulatory effect of curcumin on apoptosis and migration and restored the effect of curcumin on inducing the expression of cleaved caspase3, Bax, and P27. In addition, HOTAIR upregulated WT1 expression by targeting miR-20a-5p, and inhibition of miR-20a-5p reversed the regulation of Adriamycin resistance by curcumin in AML cells. Finally, curcumin inhibited Adriamycin resistance by suppressing the HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 pathway in vivo. In short, curcumin suppressed the proliferation and migration, blocked the cell cycle progression of AML cells, and sensitized AML cells to Adriamycin by regulating the HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 axis. These findings suggest a potential role of curcumin and HOTAIR in AML treatment.
CancerScience Now

Nuclear NAD homeostasis governed by NMNAT1 prevents apoptosis of acute myeloid leukemia stem cells

Metabolic dysregulation underlies malignant phenotypes attributed to cancer stem cells, such as unlimited proliferation and differentiation blockade. Here, we demonstrate that NAD+ metabolism enables acute myeloid leukemia (AML) to evade apoptosis, another hallmark of cancer stem cells. We integrated whole-genome CRISPR screening and pan-cancer genetic dependency mapping to identify NAMPT and NMNAT1 as AML dependencies governing NAD+ biosynthesis. While both NAMPT and NMNAT1 were required for AML, the presence of NAD+ precursors bypassed the dependence of AML on NAMPT but not NMNAT1, pointing to NMNAT1 as a gatekeeper of NAD+ biosynthesis. Deletion of NMNAT1 reduced nuclear NAD+, activated p53, and increased venetoclax sensitivity. Conversely, increased NAD+ biosynthesis promoted venetoclax resistance. Unlike leukemia stem cells (LSCs) in both murine and human AML xenograft models, NMNAT1 was dispensable for hematopoietic stem cells and hematopoiesis. Our findings identify NMNAT1 as a previously unidentified therapeutic target that maintains NAD+ for AML progression and chemoresistance.
Durham, NConclive.com

Molecular Testing for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Mark Levis, MD, PhD, leads a panel of experts in a discussion on factors to consider when ordering molecular testing for newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Harry Erba, MD, PhD: Hello, and welcome to this OncLive® Peer Exchange® titled “Acute Myeloid Leukemia: 2021 Perspectives on Testing, Systemic Therapies, and Transplantation.”...
CancerNature.com

Increase in polymorphonuclear myeloid-derived suppressor cells and regulatory T-cells in children with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Our study aimed to evaluate the levels of MDSCs and Tregs in pediatric B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), their relation to patients’ clinical and laboratory features, and the impact of these cells on the induction response. This study included 31 pediatric B-ALL patients and 27 healthy controls. All patients were treated according to the protocols of the modified St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital total therapy study XIIIB for ALL. Levels of MDSCs and Tregs were analyzed using flow cytometry. We observed a reduction in the levels of CD4 + T-cells and an increase in both the polymorphonuclear MDSCs (PMN-MDSCs) and Tregs. The frequencies of PMN-MDSCs and Tregs were directly related to the levels of peripheral and bone marrow blast cells and CD34 + cells. Complete postinduction remission was associated with reduced percentages of PMN-MDSCs and Tregs, with the level of PMN-MDCs in this subpopulation approaching that of healthy controls. PMN-MDSCs and Tregs jointly play a critical role in maintaining an immune-suppressive state suitable for B-ALL tumor progression. Thereby, they could be independent predictors of B-ALL progress, and finely targeting both PMN-MDSCs and Tregs may be a promising approach for the treatment of B-ALL.
Canceronclive.com

Prognostic Factors in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

William G Wierda, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, John Allan, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Ehab Atallah, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin, Steven Coutre, MD, Stanford University Medical Center, Nicole Lamanna, MD, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jennifer Woyach, MD, Ohio State University. A discussion about prognostic factors...
Weight LossEurekAlert

The effect of acute exercise in humans on cancer cell growth

New research presented at The Physiological Society's Annual Conference Physiology 2021 shows that molecules released into the bloodstream during exercise (such as small proteins) can act directly on bowel cancer cells to slow down their growth. Previous research has shown that regular physical activity reduces the risk of developing bowel...
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 synergizes with asparaginase in inducing growth suppression in acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

Asparaginase depletes extracellular asparagine in the blood and is an important treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) due to asparagine auxotrophy of ALL blasts. Unfortunately, resistance occurs and has been linked to expression of the enzyme asparagine synthetase (ASNS), which generates asparagine from intracellular sources. Although TP53 is the most frequently mutated gene in cancer overall, TP53 mutations are rare in ALL. However, TP53 mutation is associated with poor therapy response and occurs at higher frequency in relapsed ALL. The mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 (Eprenetapopt/PRIMA-1Met) is currently being tested in phase II and III clinical trials in several hematological malignancies with mutant TP53. Here we present CEllular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) data indicating that ASNS is a direct or indirect target of APR-246 via the active product methylene quinuclidinone (MQ). Furthermore, combination treatment with asparaginase and APR-246 resulted in synergistic growth suppression in ALL cell lines. Our results thus suggest a potential novel treatment strategy for ALL.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Role of Myeloid-derived suppressor cell (MDSC) in autoimmunity and its potential as a therapeutic target

Inflammopharmacology. 2021 Jul 20. doi: 10.1007/s10787-021-00846-3. Online ahead of print. Myeloid suppressor cells (MDSCs) are an important class of immune-regulating cells that can suppress T cell function. Most of our knowledge about the function of MDSC comes from studies of cancer models. Recent studies, however, have greatly contributed to the description of MDSC involvement in autoimmune diseases. They are known as a cell population that may negatively affect immune responses by regulating the function of CD4+ and CD8+ cells, which makes them an attractive target for autoimmune diseases therapy. However, many questions about MDSC activation, differentiation, and inhibitory functions remain unanswered. In this study, we have summarized the role of MDSCs in various autoimmune diseases, and the potential of targeting them for therapeutic benefits has been discussed.
Cancercancerhealth.com

Leukemia Drug Deemed Safe For Infants Enters Clinical Trials, Shows Preventative Promise

After successfully reversing leukemia development in mice and human cell lines, former Damon Runyon-Lilly Clinical Investigator Scott Armstrong, MD, PhD, and his lab at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are testing a novel therapeutic approach in clinical trials, open to patients as young as one month old. The drug, known as SNDX-5613, is currently being evaluated as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), but may one day be used to prevent the cancer from developing in the first place.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Melanoma of the Eye: Preclinical Study Points to Potential Treatment

Uveal melanoma, or UM, is a rare and deadly cancer of the eye, and the mortality rate has remained unimproved for 40 years. Half of the melanomas spread to other organs of the body, causing death in less than a year, so new treatments to preserve vision and prevent death are an urgent need.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Investigation of the Inhibitory Effect of Platycodin D in Human Transitional Cell Carcinoma Cell Line 5637

Folia Biol (Praha). 2021;67(1):37-47. Platycodin D is an active component isolated from Chinese herb Platycodonis radix with various pharmacological activities, such as antitussive, expectorant, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic effects. Interestingly, platycodin D also exerts anticancer effects against several types of cancer. However, few studies on the anti-tumour effects of platycodin against urinary bladder cancer have been reported. In this study, we explored the anti-tumour effect of platycodin D against human bladder cancer and its mechanisms in vitro and in vivo. We found that platycodin D had significant anti-proliferative effects on four types of cancer cells, especially the 5637 bladder cancer cell line, and exerted these effects by preventing cell cycle progression from G0/G1 to S phase, down-regulating Ki-67 and cyclin D1 protein expression and up-regulating P21 protein expression. Furthermore, platycodin D inhibited 5637 cell migration by decreasing twist-related protein 1 (Twist1) and matrix metallopeptidase 2 (MMP2) expression and exerted significant tumour-suppressive effects in tumour-bearing nude mice. Platycodin D also increased caspase-9, caspase-8, caspase-3, and p53 expression and decreased Bcl-2 expression in tumour tissues. Taken together, our results provide a theoretical basis for application of platycodin D in treating urinary bladder cancer.
CancerNature.com

Prognostic impact of pre-transplant chromosomal aberrations in peripheral blood of patients undergoing unrelated donor hematopoietic cell transplant for acute myeloid leukemia

To improve risk stratification and treatment decisions for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). We used SNP-array data from the DISCOVeRY-BMT study to detect chromosomal aberrations in pre-HCT peripheral blood (collected 2–4 weeks before the administration of conditioning regimen) from 1974 AML patients who received HCT between 2000 and 2011. All aberrations detected in ≥ 10 patients were tested for their association with overall survival (OS), separately by remission status, using the Kaplan–Meier estimator. Cox regression models were used for multivariable analyses. Follow-up was through January 2019. We identified 701 unique chromosomal aberrations in 285 patients (7% of 1438 in complete remission (CR) and 36% of 536 not in CR). Copy-neutral loss-of-heterozygosity (CNLOH) in chr17p in CR patients (3-year OS = 20% vs. 50%, with and without chr17p CNLOH, p = 0.0002), and chr13q in patients not in CR (3-year OS = 4% vs. 26%, with and without chr13q CNLOH, p < 0.0001) are risk factors for poor survival. Models adjusted for clinical factors showed approximately three-fold excess risk of post-HCT mortality with chr17p CNLOH in CR patients (hazard ratio, HR = 3.39, 95% confidence interval CI 1.74–6.60, p = 0.0003), or chr13q CNLOH in patients not in CR (HR = 2.68, 95% CI 1.75–4.09, p < 0.0001). The observed mortality was mostly driven by post-HCT relapse (HR = 2.47, 95% CI 1.01–6.02, p = 0.047 for chr17p CNLOH in CR patients, and HR = 2.58, 95% CI 1.63–4.08, p < 0.0001 for chr13q CNLOH in patients not in CR. Pre-transplant CNLOH in chr13q or chr17p predicts risk of poor outcomes after unrelated donor HCT in AML patients. A large prospective study is warranted to validate the results and evaluate novel strategies to improve survival in those patients.
Canceronclive.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab for High-Risk Early-Stage TNBC Plus Chemo as Neoadjuvant Treatment, Then as Single-Agent Adjuvant Treatment

The FDA has approved pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative...
Cancermegadoctornews.com

Chemotherapy Can Induce Mutations That Lead to Pediatric Leukemia Relapse

Newswise — Chemotherapy has helped make acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) one of the most survivable childhood cancers. Now, researchers working in the U.S., Germany and China have shown how chemotherapy drugs called thiopurines can lead to mutations that set patients up for relapse. The work appears today in the journal Nature Cancer.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

How Drug Resistance Arises in Lung Cancer

When a doctor gives a patient antibiotics for a bacterial infection, they usually require them to finish the entire treatment, even when symptoms go away. This is to ensure the drugs kill off any remaining bacteria. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Visiting Scientist Raffaella Sordella investigated a similar problem that occurs in some lung cancers.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Sensing "Junk" RNA After Chemotherapy Enhances Blood Regeneration

Chemotherapy is widely used to treat cancer patients. During the treatment, chemotherapeutic agents affect various biochemical processes to kill or reduce the growth of cancer cells, which divide uncontrollably in patients. However, the cell-damaging effect of chemotherapy affects cancer cells but also in principle many other cell types, including cycling blood cells. This puts the hematopoietic system under severe stress and pushes hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow to produce fresh cells and replenish the stable pool of differentiated blood cells in the body.

