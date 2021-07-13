Dean and Willoughby win 2021 Curley Memorial Canoe race

OSCODA – Canoe racing is finally back; and Saturday’s 27th annual Curley Memorial Canoe Race certainly didn’t disappoint. Wes Dean, 26, of Grayling and Weston Willoughby, 30, of Traverse City managed to separate themselves from the field as the race wore on, giving them first place in a time of 2:26:27, in a race that is well known as a preview of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon July 24-25. “It feels pretty good, we got out to a great start and just focused on going good,” Willoughby said. “We had a couple guys hanging out with us for a bout half the race and we were able to get away and just focused on keeping it going good.”