Letter to the Editor: The perfect storm: Food and water in Southern Utah, part 2

OPINION — We need to envision agriculture through a new lens. Technology has come a long way in this industry. So much has changed!. Most people will think of agriculture as fields of alfalfa or corn. Or, perhaps, large acreage dedicated to a crop or fruit orchards in open fields. We also typically think of the liberal use of water to keep the crops growing. As a result, we certainly do not think that Southern Utah can be viewed as an area with significant agricultural potential. Besides, with very few exceptions, we can continue to rely upon agricultural production elsewhere and upon the requisite trucking to bring us the foods and fresh produce we want to consume. Or can we?