Health officials say not enough evidence to show Covid vaccine booster necessary

Cover picture for the articleAfter a meeting with Pfizer, the CDC and FDA say there is still not enough evidence to show a booster shot is required. This comes as the nation is struggling to get 98 million Americans vaccinated.

IndustryNBC New York

No Evidence Yet That It's Time for a 3rd Booster, Says Former FDA Director

There's not enough evidence that booster vaccines are needed for now, said Norman Baylor, president and chief executive officer of Biologics Consulting. "We're just not there yet … we don't have the evidence that it's time for a booster," he said, adding that in future, there could be new variants that render current vaccines ineffective or much less effective.
Fresno County, CAyourcentralvalley.com

COVID cases rise in Fresno County, health officials say even vaccinated should consider mask in high-risk settings

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE)- The presence of the delta variant is increasing in Fresno County, and health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated. “COVID is very, very real, and it’s still with us. It had felt like with the reopening, that we could kind of put it in our rearview mirror and we could get on with our lives. Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Fresno County Department of Public Health Physician Dr. John Zweifler said Thursday.
Public HealthDaily Times

Analysis: Necessary or Not, Covid Booster Shots Are Probably on the Horizon

The drugmaker Pfizer recently announced that vaccinated people are likely to need a booster shot to be effectively protected against new variants of covid-19 and that the company would apply for Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the shot. Top government health officials immediately and emphatically announced that the booster isn’t needed right now — and held firm to that position even after Pfizer’s top scientist made his case and shared preliminary data with them last week.
Public HealthMitchellrepublic.com

Fauci says some Americans could need COVID-19 vaccine booster

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. "Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppressant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that...
Public HealthPosted by
WJCT News

Fayette Health Department Official Says Public Health Is About The Vaccinated And Un-Vaccinated

Fayette County Health Department Spokesman Kevin Hall says the coronavirus Delta variant is certainly causing most of the infections in Lexington now. He noted almost a quarter of COVID cases in July have been of a break-through variety. That’s when a vaccinated person tests positive for the virus. Hall added most often the vaccinated person suffers little or no significant symptoms.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Public Health: 12 And Up Should Get Vaccine

Transylvania County school students are getting nearer to returning to the classroom, and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released updated guidance for school administrators and local health departments to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Delta, COksut.org

Local Covid Cases Continue to Increase Due to Delta Variant, and Unvaccinated Residents; Mercy Health Officials Urge Vaccination

With the latest number of Covid-19 cases trending upward and the Delta variant's rapid spread, health officials across the nation are concerned that the pandemic is heading in the wrong direction. Area doctors are encouraging all unvaccinated residents to get inoculated as soon as possible. KSUT’s Sarah Flower spoke with Dr. Gus Hallin from Mercy Regional Medical Center for this story.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Delta Strain Triggers Different Symptoms

The Delta strain (B.1.617.2 variant), which originated in India back in December, has been taking over the planet, and it is now the dominant variant in many countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the Delta strain a ‘variant of concern’. This means that the strain is more dangerous than other mutations suffered by the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, identified in Wuhan in 2019.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.

