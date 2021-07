Anti-lockdown dupes are being siphoned off for cash and social media reach before being cast aside, writes Tom Tanuki. MAYBE I MONITOR the anti-lockdown movement too much. I recently saw some conspiracists commenting under an anti-vaxx livestream, complaining about QR codes. Then the livestreamer announced they loved the movement only because it made them popular, but nobody watching complained about that part and I was suddenly very sad for these people.