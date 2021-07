After the assassination of Haitian President Jovonel Moïse, police suspect that the man who’d done so had intentions of stealing the presidency. According to Business Insider, police say that he also planned to use the assailants as his personal bodyguards had his plan ultimately followed through. Moïse was found dead in his Port-Au-Prince home this past Wednesday. Reuters reports that there were 28 people involved, though only 21 have been arrested in suspicion of it since.