Hiring hospitality workers during a worker shortage is complicated by legal concerns on multiple fronts. This webinar will delve into some of the top considerations for employers in what continue to be uncertain and evolving times. David Sherwyn, Faculty Director of the Cornell Center for Innovative Hospitality Labor and Employment Relations, will be joined by Ilene Berman, founding partner of Continuum Legal Group LLP, and Zev Eigen, founder and Chief Science Officer of Syndio Solutions, as they help employers address the many moving targets in today's hiring landscape.