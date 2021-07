Now that lumber prices have fallen near pre-pandemic levels, the cost of constructing an average single-family home is now cheaper, but builders likely won’t drop their prices. July lumber futures reached $599 per thousand board feet at the end of the day Tuesday, helped by fewer homeowners spending time on DIY projects and more on dining out and travel. Realtor.com chatted with KB Home and Lennar to see if either would lower home prices. KB Home Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger said it would depend on the competitive landscape in each city, but the builder will likely not lower prices and instead receive higher margins.