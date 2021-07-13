Cancel
Lars newsletter reveals that Quinn is back in Fall which is good news @ mid

He has gotten some run on 1st or 2nd midfield over much of his career, besides last season. It is a positive to return more experience there. Nothing mentioned about Rode coming back so tend to agree it’s more and more unlikely. He also stated that 2 players have chosen other college destinations in the Fall. One is Mahar to Hopkins but no idea on the other. Their fans are expecting a lot more from him than we ever saw.

The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The West Virginia News

The reported move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is leading to a lot of speculation about the rest of the Big 12 Conference. What will happen to the league’s remaining schools if the Sooners and the Longhorns do bolt for the SEC? Will the league choose to remain in tact, perhaps adding other schools? Or will it dismantle, with everyone on their own, hoping to find a new landing spot?
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Unbeaten Heavyweight Goes 13-0 With TKO

Quiet time for big time boxing at the moment with the start of the Olympics. Nice to see team USA getting off to a solid start. Looks to be some great fighters in this year’s games. Garbage atmosphere though. Very strange. Hopefully team USA can give a strong showing. Some...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Fall football and the StarNewsVarsity newsletter are back

An early-morning drive past any Wilmington-area high school will bring a sense of comfort to local football fans. Summer workouts are in full swing as teams prepare for a return to the Friday Night Lights of fall. The COVID-modified spring campaign ended in North Carolina on May 8. Fifteen weeks later, we will start the official 2021 season.
Hoover, ALScarlet Nation

Good news on Arik Gilbert

HOOVER, Ala. – It appears questions over whether or not LSU transfer Arik Gilbert will be eligible for this fall can now be put to rest. “I fully expect for him to be ready to start the season,” head coach Kirby Smart told reporters during SEC Media Days Tuesday at the Wynfrey Hotel.
Sportssportswar.com

Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Sportssportswar.com

There’s definitely a west coast bias.

Here’s the listing of the Division 1 softball champs over the years. Most of the champions have been from the Pac 10/12 although that’s not been the case in the past ten years or so.
Baseballsportswar.com

Good news - thanks for the update!

We are ensconced at Orleans. Patrick Reilly of Vanderbilt pitching. Two of their best players are Tyler Locklear from VCU and Chase DeLauter from JMU.
sportswar.com

Play station skills count..

Any of you geniuses apply to this job opening w/ the VT football staff?link -- kingofcassell 07/15/2021 11:52AM. Heck no. "They" does not align with my preferred pronouns. TIC ** -- MP4VT2004 07/15/2021 9:17PM. My stance on REAL bacon during interview knocked me out of consideration ** -- MaryWashGrad 07/15/2021...
College Sportssportswar.com

I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
College Sportssportswar.com

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
Eugene, ORkcfmradio.com

Ems Fall Back

Over the weekend the Everett Aqua Sox deflated the Eugene Emeralds with 3 wins. After wining the first game in the series the emeralds slid back in the standing losing the next 5 games. 8-2 on Friday, 13-1 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday. Last night the Ems left 6 men on base in the loss. Eugene is now 5 ½ games back of the Aqua Sox. The Ems now head to Spokane for 6 games beginning tomorrow evening at 6:30.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Staff Relationships Lead Bryce Duke To Virginia Tech

Last spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Tuscarora (Va.) three-star running back Bryce Duke was looking for something to occupy the extra time. Early on, it was difficult to get to a gym to work out. Then, his brother presented an idea. “My brother was like, ‘I need a...
MLBsportswar.com

Thanks much.

391 (9/23 - started late b/c of hs), 1.125 OPS, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1 SB. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/15/2021 4:57PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

