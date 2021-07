It’s no secret that I wasn’t quite enthralled with what I saw at the Dune IMAX event earlier this week, but that’s merely one critic’s opinion, a critic who liked Arrival and Sicario more than Prisoners and Blade Runner 2049 no less. But my biggest concern, as a box office pundit or whatever the hell I am these days, is just how weirdly uncommercial the film looks. Sure, commercial doesn’t always mean “good” anymore than “uncommercial” does, but when you’re spending $160 million on the first half of a story, with the second half only being adapted if the first one succeeds, yeah, whether it looks like a likely hit is indeed an issue.