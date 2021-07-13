Cancel
Salem, OR

City Declares Health Care a Fundamental Right

Posted by 
Salem, Oregon
Salem, Oregon
 14 days ago

​Heath care is a fundamental right, the Salem City Council declared through a resolution passed unanimously at their July 12 meeting.

The resolution declares that "individual wellbeing and public health both benefit when all members of a community have real, meaningful access to health care."

It commits the City Council to:

  1. Support Oregon Senate Joint Resolution 12, which will give state voters a chance to amend the state constitution, establishing an obligation of the state to ensure "every resident of the state access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care."
  2. Express enthusiastic support for state-based universal healthcare and send a letter to that effect to the Legislature and Governor.
  3. Send a letter to Oregon's federal delegation urging them to create pathways to establish state-based systems under federal waivers that can remove barriers to receiving federal financial support.

The resolution is designed to address only local actions that the Council can take.

In another Special Order of Business, the Council ordered a work session to consider current City laws and abilities related to fireworks, as well as the potential need for further action.

Salem, Oregon

Salem, Oregon

Salem /ˈseɪləm/ is the capital of the U.S. state of Oregon, and the county seat of Marion County. It is located in the center of the Willamette Valley alongside the Willamette River, which runs north through the city. The river forms the boundary between Marion and Polk counties, and the city neighborhood of West Salem is in Polk County. Salem was founded in 1842, became the capital of the Oregon Territory in 1851, and was incorporated in 1857.

#Legislature#Health Care#The Salem City Council#The City Council#Universal Healthcare
