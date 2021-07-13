Adiska Family Dental—Accepting New Patients

Effective Sunday, August 15, 2021, Henry Ivey Jr., M.D., will retire and no longer practice from the Carilion Clinic Family Medicine practice located in Vinton. Your confidential medical records will remain with Carilion Clinic. If you choose to continue your medical care with us, you do not need to take any action. If you choose to transfer to another provider and need a copy of your Carilion Clinic Family Medicine record, please contact our office for a medical record request/transfer form. After you return the form and the request is processed, your medical record will be sent to another provider of your choice within a reasonable time. If you need help finding a physician in a different office, please call the physician referral line on Carilion Direct at.