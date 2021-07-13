Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Schauber: Education funding

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 14 days ago

Education finance in Vermont is an often hard to understand and quite complex system. Act 59 of 2021 created the “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report,” a group of eight Vermont legislators who will spend time this summer, as the name implies, determining the best path forward to implement the recommendations from the report. This isn’t an overhaul, this is correcting two decades of harm caused by a flawed formula.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Legislature#The General Assembly#Rutgers#The Joint Fiscal Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
Kentucky Statewkms.org

Kentucky Superintendents Call For Education Funding Fixes

Local superintendents in Kentucky are calling for more state funding for programs like special education, English language learning and at-risk students. The state pays for the programs by adding to districts’ funding based on how many students they have, but education advocates say persistent inflation has weakened assistance. During a...
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Education Finance in Vermont - Marc B. Schauber

Education finance in Vermont is an often hard to understand and quite complex system. Act 59 of 2021 created the “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report,” a group of eight Vermont Legislators who will spend time this summer, as the name implies, determining the best path forward to implement the recommendations from the Report. This isn’t an overhaul, this is correcting two decades of harm caused by a flawed formula.
Kansas Statekansasreflector.com

Kansas earmarks $15M in emergency education funds for early literacy

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Department of Education is setting aside $15 million in funding for a literacy initiative intended to address learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will allow Kansas teachers to receive specialized training in the science of reading through the Language Essentials for Teachers of...
California Stateedsource.org

Where California’s education funding is going

The state’s K-12 and higher education systems will receive a record-level influx of new money. TK-12 funding from all sources: $121.7 billion (average $21,152 per student) Local Control Funding Formula: $4.4 billion increase to $66.7 billion, through 5.07% “super COLA”. Budget reserves: $25.2 billion (12.8% of General Fund) Prop.98 reserve:...
Educationnevadacurrent.com

State asks public how to spend $107M in education funding

The Nevada Department of Education is calling for feedback on how to spend more than $107 million in stimulus money. These funds will go to the Nevada Department of Education which is required to ask students, educators, parents, organizations and community members for input before submitting spending plans in August.
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Opinion: Historic early education funding will boost all Michigan children

Yet our traditional education system has historically failed to provide support for every child during their pre-K years, causing early childhood education to be wrought with inequity. Children born into families that can afford top-tier preschools often begin their education with a clear advantage over their peers who don’t have access to the same opportunities.
Burnsville, MNhometownsource.com

Governor touts education funding, pandemic recovery

Gov. Tim Walz brought his education tour to Vista View Elementary in Burnsville, where he visited with kindergarteners, thanked educators for their rapid response to COVID-19 and touted the robust school funding package passed by the 2021 Legislature. The July 14 visit was one of several to schools around the...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Pa. education leaders call on schools to boost teacher diversity with stimulus funds

(Philadelphia) — Education advocates from across the commonwealth are calling on all Pennsylvania school districts to prioritize increasing racial diversity among the state’s teachers. Pennsylvania is expecting $4.5 billion in emergency funding for schools from the federal stimulus plan. The ESSA Leadership Learning Community, made up of educators, administrators, and...
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

The Curtis Fund: Helping Vermont Students Pay for Postsecondary Education Since 1910

When Ian Barker graduated from high school in 2018, he set his sights on a two-year associate's degree in mechanical engineering from Vermont Technical College. "I thought I just wanted to be a guy in a machine shop running a lathe or mill the rest of my life," the 20-year-old Strafford resident says. "I was going to get the skills I needed to get a job and get outta there."
Educationvermontbiz.com

AOE seeks feedback on state plan for education recovery, use of funds

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is soliciting feedback from stakeholders and the public on the draft Building for the Future: Vermont’s Plan for Education Recovery and Beyond(link is external). The plan is a requirement of Vermont’s Act 74 and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP Act), and charts how the state will spend federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding, and prioritize these resources for Education Recovery and our pathway out of the pandemic.
Miami-dade County, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

The Education Fund launches Back-to-School Supply Drive

The Education Fund has announced the launch of the Back to School Supply Drive to encourage businesses to donate basic school supplies for public school students in Miami-Dade County. “A company’s support will provide students with the basic necessities to succeed in the classroom. With their help, we can make...
Scienceartforum.com

UK Government Halves Arts Funding in Higher Education

Dealing a transformative blow to the country’s cultural status, the UK government is slashing spending on the arts in higher education by a gutting 50 percent and awarding the spoils to science and medicine. The idea of severely reducing funding for subjects related to arts and culture was introduced earlier this year by education secretary Gavin Williamson, who cited the Covid-19 crisis as one reason for the shift in allocation within a budget that is actually slightly higher than that of the previous year. Williamson pointed to an Office for Students (OFS) assessment of the arts as “high cost” and of lesser priority than subjects such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, which it also deemed to be “high cost” but of “high value.”
Santa Fe, NMrdrnews.com

State education department’s plan for federal funds approved

SANTA FE — New Mexico will receive another $327 million in federal funding for schools now that the U.S. Department of Education has approved the state’s plan for spending American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding. The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy