Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.20 Patch Notes

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.20 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.020.000. Season 4 Reloaded is finally here, bringing a much-needed mid-season refresh to the game. New weapons, modes, operators, and more are coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the release of update 1.20. The content won’t go live until Season 4 Reloaded officially releases on July 15, but the preloading has already started for some players. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.20.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ops#Cold War#Warzone#Playstation#Crbr S#Intel Enemy#Field Upgrade#Store#First Daily Challenge Of#The Prestige Shop#Multiplayer Zombies#Dead Ops Arcade 3#The Crafting Table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesvg247.com

Here’s your first look at the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded roadmap

Mauer Der Toten, the next Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as well as a wealth of new Warzone content, is coming to the game on July 15. Call of Duty fans, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. A classic Multiplayer map and new modes are coming to Black Ops Cold War, while Warzone is getting its own new objective mode with Payload – as well as other meta-changing updates.
Video GamesDestructoid

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War lays out its bevy of Season 4 Reloaded content

Activision has revealed the full contents for this week’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update, bringing a ton of new and returning content to the multiplayer shooter and its battle royale brethren. Among the goodies on offer are a brand new Zombies experience, a new multiplayer map, Warzone objectives, new weapons, and much more.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

EA Might Be Giving a Free Battlefield Game Next Week

Publisher Electronic Arts will make Battlefield 1 free to download from next week, according to noted insider Tom Henderson. It’s safe to say Battlefield 1, which launched back in 2016, isn’t the most fondly remembered of Battlefield titles – but it’s still worth a look for the low price of, well, nothing. At a time when gamers are crying out for a new World War II shooter, EA made the bold decision to take the Battlefield franchise even further back for an epic multiplayer FPS set during the First World War. Easily one of the more interesting franchise shooters of the last few decades, even if the campaign started out strong, but was kind of lacking the more you played it.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Nier Automata July 15 Steam Update Patch Notes

An update will be released on July 15 for the Steam version of Nier: Automata, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Steam version of Nier: Automata has suffered from performance problems and other issues since launch, but now Steam users should have a much-improved experience. The fixes in this update are similar to those featured in the Xbox Game Pass for PC version of the game. Here’s everything new with the July 15 update for the Steam version of Nier: Automata.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Season 4 Brings Back Important Feature

Treyarch has announced that with Season 4 Reloaded, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War zombies is bringing back an important feature. More specifically, and over on Twitter, the official Treyarch Studios account has relayed word that the pause feature in Solo games is planned to return on July 15 alongside the aforementioned Season 4 Reloaded. Adding to this, Treyarch notes that "server pause in Zombies has been temporarily pulled while we investigate a related stability issue."
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Online Blood Money Missions: Crimes and Opportunities Explained

The Blood Money update is finally here for Red Dead Online, and players can now undertake new missions called Crimes and Opportunities. Opportunities are the biggest and coolest new missions, but they require a new currency called Capitale to play them. Crimes are centered around recovering Capitale, but they don’t pay you any outright. It’s a bit confusing at first, but here’s everything you need to know about Crimes and Opportunities in the Red Dead Online Blood Money update.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Online Capitale: How to Get It and What It’s Used For

Capitale is a new currency added to Red Dead Online in the Blood Money update, and it’s needed to access some of the new missions and content. Blood Money missions pay cash and gold like other missions, but they also provide you with the opportunity to find some Capitale hidden away somewhere. You won’t get any automatically. You have to do the searching yourself. Here’s how to get Capitale in Red Dead Online.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Update 1.04 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, this update is version 1.004 and should weigh around 4.40GB. On PC (Steam), this patch has likely brought the game to version 1.17, although not officially confirmed just yet. PC players will be facing a much smaller update, weighing in at a mere 87MB.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Evil Genius 2 Adds Team Fortress 2’s Pyro As DLC

While Evil Genius 2 is definitely an out-of-the-box type of game, a crossover with Team Fortress 2 was not something we expected. Evil Genius 2 is a base-building strategy game where you take on the role of, well, an evil genius and deploy traps, guards, and other items to stop would-be heroes in their tracks. Today, Rebellion Developments announced two new pieces of DLC with a free pack adding Team Fortress 2’s Pyro as a henchman you can deploy against your enemies. Both new DLC for Evil Genius 2 drops today and we have all the details of what each has inside.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War nuclear weapon killstreak now available in more modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's nuke Killstreak has expanded to the rest of the game's multiplayer modes. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch recently published a blog post to announce the arrival of Season 4: Reloaded, which launches today - July 15. Within this new update, Treyarch reveals that the nuclear bomb is now available as a Killstreak in almost every multiplayer mode.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mauer Der Toten main Easter egg quest guide in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Mauer Der Toten sees Requiem agents forced into working with Omega to take down an Omega betrayer named Valentina. It turns out she had family connections to the Nazi group at Endstation who started the outbreak of zombies, and she is looking to amass a massive undead army. Now that we know what is going on from a story standpoint let’s get into how to complete the main Easter egg quest for Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Mauer der Toten

For the first time in over five months, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies fans have a new round-based map to play. Mauer der Toten went live earlier today. It’s a free-to-play map for anyone who owns Black Ops Cold War—and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a relatively large map with plenty of areas to explore. But one aspect of the map that players will be trying to unlock as quickly as possible is the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy