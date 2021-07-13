Cancel
The Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con drift problem, explained

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch owners have been experiencing problems with the console’s removable Joy-Con controllers for years now, with users reporting weird joystick drifting problems that cause false inputs and have been steadily growing over time as original Switch machines grow older. Ever since a report by Kotaku from July 2019 shined...

Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Nintendo on Switch OLED: “The configuration and functionality is the same as that of the Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch system”

Video gaming site GameSpot has heard back from Nintendo regarding whether the Joy-Cons for the upcoming Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) are built and constructed any differently than the current Joy-Cons on the Nintendo Switch system and the Switch Lite. Nintendo of America told the website that the “configuration and functionality” is exactly the same as the current Joy-Cons so there’s no difference in how they are built or manufactured. Those of you who have experienced the frustrating Joy-Con drift in the past may well find that they have the same issues occur with the newer Nintendo Switch (OLED model). Only time will tell. The new and improved Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) launches worldwide on 8th October.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED pointless?

Allen and Gerald break out in game news this week…. Since its announcement, the Nintendo Switch OLED has caused quite a stir. From the specs to the price, this new gaming system has people in turmoil. One of those people is our own Allen Christian, who is dropping bombs on this. Along with co-host Gerald James, the pair is breaking out in gaming news this week; including stories like Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a Japanese man arrested for selling modified Zelda saves, and of course the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Video GamesIGN

Here's What It's Like to Be a Nintendo Switch Game Developer in India

Game development in India has seen its fair share of woes, but just in the last few years many home grown developers have started to ship games on major platforms, with the Nintendo Switch rising in popularity as a target console. Bengaluru-based game developer Holy Cow Productions has shipped four games in conjunction with multiple other studios on a host of platforms from mobile to console and even the PC via Steam, with Nintendo’s hybrid console recently joining in.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

YouTuber fixes Switch Joy-Con drift issues with paper

Any Nintendo Switch fans who have controllers suffering from the dreaded drift issue know how frustrating the problem is. The Joy-Con drift issue happens when characters on-screen move even when no pressure is applied to the analog joystick. The drift issue can make some games virtually impossible to play. So...
Video Gamescodelist.biz

MediaWorld Red Friday: discounts on Nintendo Switch Lite, Joy-Con and Zelda games

MediaWorld has renewed the selection of discounts of the Red Friday promotion: among the numerous products on offer, there are also Nintendo Switch Lite, Joy-Con and Zelda games. Let’s find out together!The highlight of MediaWorld’s Red Friday is the Nintendo Switch Lite laptop , which can be purchased for 199.99 euros instead of 219.99 euros in gray, yellow, turquoise, blue and coral pink. Even Joy-Con are offered at a discounted price, ie 69.99 euro instead of 79.99 euro: can to bring their own home in purple / orange, pink / green, red / blue and blue / yellow.To celebrate the upcoming launch of Skyward Sword HD , MediaWorld offers several discounts on the games in the series: you can choose between The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for € 59.99, Zelda Link’s Awakening for € 49.99 and Hyrule Warriors L ‘ Era della Calamità at 49.99 euros. To these is added also Ring Fit Adventure with its Ring-Con accessory at 69.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros.You can check out MediaWorld’s Red Friday offers at this address . You have until July 18 to take advantage of it.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo Explains Samus's New Suit In Metroid Dread

Nintendo has shared a new volume in its Metroid Dread Report series. This one largely explains many of the hallmarks of the Metroid franchise for uninitiated players, but it also sheds some light on the new Power Suit that Samus sports in the upcoming Switch game. According to the post,...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Nintendo Switch OLED model: where & how to buy when pre-orders go live

Nintendo’s new model of the Nintendo Switch, which comes with a larger OLED screen and a revised dock, will be available for pre-order starting Thursday, July 15. Pre-orders go live for the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT at select retailers, Nintendo announced Thursday. So far,...
Video GamesMental Floss

Repair Your Own Apple Products, Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, and More With These Tool Kits

One of the worst feelings is when your expensive smartphone, tablet, or computer suddenly stops working. Finding the spare parts necessary to repair them is hard enough, but actually fixing the tech on your own can seem impossible. And third-party repair prices can be almost as much as just buying a new unit. Thankfully, the company iFixit is well known for its easy-to-use tool kits specifically designed for whatever tech you need to repair. And now, they have a store on Amazon to make ordering the right one even easier.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Is This the Joy-Con Drift Fix We've All Been Waiting For?

Do your Joy-Cons do as they please, flinging your in-game character around like a rag-doll? Then your Joy-Cons are drifting. However, a pioneering Switch owner believes they've found a fix for Joy-Con drift, and you can do it at home, yourself, without Nintendo's input. Check Out This Potential Fix for...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Random: The Switch On Phil Spencer’s Shelf Was A Gift From Nintendo

Remember the Nintendo Switch that showed up on Phil Spencer’s shelf a while ago? Well, the Head of Xbox has now revealed it was actually present from Nintendo of America’s president, Doug Bowser, and the rest of the team. Phil revealed this information during a recent appearance on the Kinda...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Puzzle platformer Where’s Samantha? coming to Nintendo Switch

ROKiT Games and developer Respect Studios announced that their puzzle platformer, Where’s Samantha? is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. Currently available on Steam, the game has players traveling through cunningly designed puzzles to discover where Samantha has gone. A Nintendo Switch announcement trailer can be seen below…. In Where...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sony Is “Closely Monitoring” Nintendo’s Switch OLED Pricing, Analyst Claims

An analyst by the name of Hideki Yasuda has claimed that Sony is monitoring Nintendo’s pricing for its newly-announced Switch OLED model. In a report featured in The Japan Times as reported by Nintendo Life, the analyst claims that Nintendo Switch’s OLED’s success could set a precedent within the industry, giving other manufacturers incentives to tap into pricing mid-life console upgrades at a higher price.

