For the second year in a row, the Commonwealth of Virginia has been tabbed America’s top spot to do business. Virginia also is the first state to claim consecutive wins. The ranking was conducted by CNBC, which gave the state’s education system,, workforce, and commitment to equity and inclusion high marks to for Virginia’s lofty perch as the best place to do business in America. Northam says the Commonwealth’s success is a blueprint for creating a vibrant climate in the post pandemic world. This win, combined with four others in past years also moved Virginia ahead of Texas for most years at the top spot.