HARDINSBURG (07/16/21) — Breckinridge County Schools announced late last week that the federal government is offering a program where families of Breckinridge County Schools students can receive $50 per month off their monthly internet bill. Everyone qualifies for this benefit because the school district participates in the Community Eligibility Provision program which provides free breakfast and lunch for all students. In order to receive this benefit it requires creating an account with the Lifeline National Verifier agency and completing either an online or paper application. (You can find the link HERE.) You will also need to contact your internet service provider to complete the process. Breckinridge County Schools is not affiliated or associated with this program in any way.