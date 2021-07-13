Experience a Musical Joyride with KUNZITE’s “LEMON SWAYZE”
Electro-psychedelic duo KUNZITE dropped a new track off of their upcoming album that’s jam-packed with trippy, summer-ready sounds. If you’re looking for an addition to your “summer daze” playlist, KUNZITE might be the very group that will go beyond those expectations. Ratatat‘s Mike Stroud pairs with White Flight’s Agustin White for a unique collaboration that sprouts blends of psychedelia, bass-heavy electronic production, and live guitar for an alternative yet alluring discography of summer sounds. The end of 2020 and the beginning of this year already saw the duo release “FROSTY,” “JUPITER,” and “SATURN,” but most recently they’ve delivered “LEMON SWAYZE” for their fans near and far.edmidentity.com
