Clean energy is in the news thanks to a Federal budget proposal that would boost spending on clean-energy infrastructure by 27% as well as create both a federal standard and tax credits for clean electricity. To many people, clean energy is a term denoting wind and solar power. And the U.S. Dept. of Energy already has long-term goals for the amount of power generated by wind and solar in the U.S. So it is interesting to see what kind of infrastructure these goals imply.