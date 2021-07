TikTok isn’t the first place you think of when looking for career advice, but it’s becoming an increasingly popular resource for keen professionals. Ever since COVID-19 hit, the job market has been a difficult place to navigate for many. Not only that, COVID-19 has resulted in many people being forced to work from home, or for the more unfortunate, losing their job. As such, many of us had a lot more time on our hands. While that has meant more fun time for some, others took the opportunity to develop new skills and hobbies.