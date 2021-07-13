The Mexico Ledger

There’s little to celebrate this International Save the Vaquita Day (July 24) — at last count, in 2019, only nine of the little porpoises endemic to Mexico’s Gulf of California were found, and things have only gotten worse since, both for the imperiled marine mammal and U.S.-Mexico relations. Since 2020, the United States has levied costly seafood trade sanctions on Mexico for its lack of regulations comparable to the environmental protections American fishermen are required to observe. On July 9, the Andrés Manuel Lopez-Obrador administration further soured the situation, bungling the rollout of new rules meant to satisfy U.S. demands for improvement by confusingly signaling that strict enforcement action will be triggered only if poaching reaches critical levels.
