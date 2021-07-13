Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Mexico Ledger

Mexico Ledger
 13 days ago

Brooke Jameson has been CEO of the Mexico Area Family YMCA for just over a week. But she is familiar with the many activities enjoyed by area residents. After all, Jameson served with the Mexico... Mon, 07/12/2021 - 1:09pm. Who would have thought? Construction of a railroad bridge in the...

mexicoledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Ledger#The Mexico Area Family#La Crosse Lumber Company#Essentialz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Socorro, NMEl Defensor Chieftain

New Mexico quake monitored at New Mexico Tech

The earthquake that rattled windows in various Northern New Mexico communities last week was a reminder that the state of New Mexico is still a seismically active place. Although the earthquake that occurred near Capulin – west of Abiquiu – was a magnitude of 4.2, it was felt as far away as communities in Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Oldest County in New Mexico

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
LifestyleForbes

Travel Insurance For A Mexico Vacation

Planning a Mexico vacation is relatively simple. There are ample direct flights to most Mexico cities, and lodging options run the gamut from budget hotels to luxury all-inclusive beachfront resorts. With the vaccine rollout, now could be an ideal time to plan a getaway to Mexico. Before you board your...
WorldVictoria Advocate

Katherine Compton: Margaritas in Mexico

Eleanor Roosevelt imparted words to live by when she said, “Do one thing every day that scares you.” Not much in life really scares me, but heights make me more than just a little uneasy. To conquer my fear, I have purposely put myself in positions to face my fear...
Politicsrdrnews.com

NEW MEXICO Department of Agric

NEW MEXICO Department of Agriculture NMDA Inspector Intermediate. REQ# 2100387S For more information and to apply online visit http://www.nmda.nmsu.edu/humanresources. NMDA is an EEO/AA employer.
U.S. Politicsmyrgv.com

LETTERS: Send guns to Mexico

According to The Monitor on June 21, 18 people were killed in Reynosa mass shootings over the weekend. Greg Abbott does not need to build a wall. All he needs to do is send the Hidalgo GOP and the Texas NRA to Mexico. Dead Mexicans cannot cross the border. Gov....
Real Estatemossyoakproperties.com

New Mexico Land for Sale

New Mexico Land for Sale offered by Mossy Oak Properties. New Mexico’s legacy of ranching is unparalleled, as it is home to large cattle and agricultural ranches. But the state is home to some of the world’s best trophy elk and big game hunting, and areas at higher elevations, such as Ruidoso and Chama, are popular summer retreats for those looking to escape the heat while enjoying the great outdoors.
LifestyleKOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Chaco Canyon

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — KOAT is starting a new series called "Celebrate New Mexico," where viewers can join us in celebrating all the state has to offer. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz travels to the northwest corner of our state, to ancient ruins, that can still come alive every night after the sun goes down.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
AnimalsBrookings Institution

A porpoise to serve: Rescuing the vaquita and the US-Mexico relationship

There’s little to celebrate this International Save the Vaquita Day (July 24) — at last count, in 2019, only nine of the little porpoises endemic to Mexico’s Gulf of California were found, and things have only gotten worse since, both for the imperiled marine mammal and U.S.-Mexico relations. Since 2020, the United States has levied costly seafood trade sanctions on Mexico for its lack of regulations comparable to the environmental protections American fishermen are required to observe. On July 9, the Andrés Manuel Lopez-Obrador administration further soured the situation, bungling the rollout of new rules meant to satisfy U.S. demands for improvement by confusingly signaling that strict enforcement action will be triggered only if poaching reaches critical levels.
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Maryland Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

A Maryland widow put her million-dollar mansion on the market. Then sovereign citizens moved in.

Valued at $1.5 million, the Falls Road home has it all. Hidden among trees on 2 acres with an elegant outdoor terrace overlooking lush green forest, the 2½-story mansion boasts a stone fireplace and vaulted wood-beam ceilings, six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a deluxe butler’s pantry and indoor pizza oven and large windows across the walls of the 10,000-square-foot space. There’s even a treehouse with a wraparound porch.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

What Will You Do if Louisiana Gets Shutdown Again?

COVID cases are back on the rise. What will you do if Louisiana shuts down again?. I can only speak for myself, but I would blow a gasket if Louisiana shuts down due to the new COVID-19 variant. I honestly don't think I could financially handle another shutdown if it's anything like 2020. Income loss was obviously the biggest impact for me during last year's long-lasting shutdown, but there are other issues at play for me. For one, it's just been nice lately to get back to borderline normal life. We were restricted for a long, long time. Now, just to be out and about freely has been downright refreshing. I'm not sure I'm ready to lose that freedom, and I think 99.9999% of people reading this will agree.

Comments / 0

Community Policy