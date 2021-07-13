Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Giuseppe Penone with Francesca Pietropaolo and Alexis Dahan

brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the occasion of the exhibit Giuseppe Penone at Marian Goodman Gallery in New York, which ran from March 9 to April 17, 2021, Rail Editor-at-Large Francesca Pietropaolo and contributor Alexis Dahan held a public conversation with Giuseppe Penone on April 9, over Zoom, discussing touch, color, the book as physical object, sculpture, poetry, animism, Man’s relationship to Nature, and much more. What follows is the edited text of that interview, which took place in Italian (with simultaneous translation in English) and appears here in English translation (translation by Angela Brisotto and Francesca Pietropaolo).

brooklynrail.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Luis Borges
Person
Hadrian
Person
Walt Whitman
Person
Gustave Courbet
Person
Giuseppe Penone
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Auguste Rodin
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Graphic Design#Marian Goodman Gallery#Nature#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Paintings
Related
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Ruth Hardinger: Transcending Fields

The sculptor and painter Ruth Hardinger arrived in New York from Iowa in the early 1970s. Given her experience of growing up in visually expansive farm country, she brought with her an essential focus on the experience of three-dimensional space. Over the years of living and working as an artist—primarily a sculptor—in New York, her reference to space merged with a strong commitment to environmentalism. Perhaps ironically, the materials most apparent in her work are those of urban detritus, namely cast concrete and corrugated cardboard, a somewhat unusual combination that is difficult to maneuver together. Even so, Harding has been able to conceive a broad range of highly unpredictable forms from these materials. One of the anticipatory delights of this vast, nearly overwhelming, survey of Hardinger’s work on view at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City is coming to terms with this remarkable formal diversity.
Museumsbrooklynrail.org

Wangechi Mutu

Thin gold ribs protrude from the torso of Wangechi Mutu’s MamaRay (2020), a bronze manta ray-woman sculpture burnished to a dark brown, almost black, patina. The oval head, crowned by a deep widow’s peak dotted by truncated domes of varying sizes, features wide-set eyes that are narrowed to slits. Within the white cube of Gladstone Gallery, it exudes a sense of self-possession, even hauteur. At the Legion of Honor, another edition of Mama Ray is installed in the Court of Honor, an outdoor pavilion flanked by the museum’s iconic neoclassical columns. There, Mama Ray sits next to an enlarged version of Rodin’s The Thinker and a glass pyramid similar to I.M. Pei’s at the Louvre. It’s a fitting entrance to a feisty dialogue between Mutu’s exhibition I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? and the Legion of Honor’s European collection.
Theater & Dancebrooklynrail.org

Eight Commandments of Choreography

The subtle interplay between the I and the me. Within the next month, the yearlong presentation of The subtle interplay between the I and the me at the Kolumba in Cologne, Germany, draws to a close. For this unusual pairing of art and dance, Kolumba, the museum of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cologne, teamed up with tanz.Köln, the stages of Cologne, inviting choreographers and dancers to take over the museum galleries. The result has been a delicate pas de deux between the two institutions, the exhibition and live performance formats, making for a lively work-in-progress and choreographed sequence in eight chapters.
artsandculturetx.com

A Passion for Impressionism: Monet to Matisse at the MFAH

Texans love Impressionism in all its nationalities and schools, and Texas museums love bringing us Impressionist exhibitions in a myriad of flavors and themes. In keeping with that adoration, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston recently drew a new light on the movement with the exhibition Impressionism to Modernism: Monet to Matisse from the Bemberg Foundation (through Sept. 19). The uniqueness of the exhibition comes from the mix of rock star names and personalities—from Degas to Matisse, Monet to Renoir—while seen from the mysterious perspective of one collector, Georges Bemberg.
Museumsbrooklynrail.org

Elisabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand

Elisabeth Kley’s first solo museum exhibition reminds me of the National Art Museum of Catalonia in Barcelona. Much of the museum is a wonderland of intimate spaces: the disembodied frescoed interiors of myriad early medieval chapels. In some traditions, depictions of paradise take the form of zones of rich alternating bands of bright color and eternally repeated patterns, and Kley has created a space like this, albeit temporarily. In her installation of black and white large-scale geometric pottery, floor panels, and three color screen-printed wall hangings, Edouard Benedictus Lotus, X’s and Stripes, and After Bakst (all 2020), Kley imagines heaven, or at least an alternate realm, not as an aery cloud-filled firmament, but of geometric perfection and the comforting repetition of vegetal forms, rolling waves, and architectural detail.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

Are All Artists Mystics? The Case of Leonardo da Vinci

In the popular imagination, the name Leonardo da Vinci conjures many things. In traditional textbooks, he epitomizes the concept of the “Renaissance man,” capable of knowing and doing everything. Another view has it that he was a prototypical engineer and scientist—inventor of tanks, helicopters, self-perpetuating machines, and urban infrastructure—and thus the forerunner of much of what we deem essential in our supposedly secular, technology-driven world. Art historians generally describe him as the key figure in a new phase in European painting, attuned to the portrayal of psychology and the subjectivity of sight, all while exercising an unparalleled naturalism. But, despite these things, there has always been another image of Leonardo, one that associated him with hidden things, esoteric knowledge beyond common perceptions. In Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code (2003), Leonardo figures as a guardian of a forbidden secret, keeping alive the dangerous knowledge that Christ married Mary Magdalene and had a child by her. In the context of Brown’s thriller, Leonardo is a knower of the unknown, a keeper of truths that must remain encrypted by means of his famous mirror writing. Because Leonardo’s secret could potentially overturn orthodox Christian beliefs, his perpetuation of it paradoxically meshes with his reputation as a harbinger of the modern world. Like a Nostradamus, he anticipates history, hiding the keys to understanding things that are beyond the grasp of his contemporaries and a challenge for more enlightened ages.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Onyedika Chuke: The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE

In The Forever Museum Archive_Circa 6000BCE, on view at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Art Center on Governor’s Island until October 31, Onyedika Chuke presents new iterations from his decade-long ever-expanding body of work, The Forever Museum Archive. Unveiled for the first time in 2011 at his alma mater Cooper Union, the archive includes an assortment of art and non-art objects, hand-made sculptures, texts, and moving images. First conceived as an essay during an extensive trip in Libya in 2011, the artist explores structures of power, systems of oppression, and modes of operandi that guide modern society. Each iteration, showcased at “site museums”—including the American Academy in Rome, Extenso in France, the Verbier Sculpture Park in Switzerland, and several locations in New York City, including the Drawing Center and the Socrates Sculpture Park—has urged viewers to reexamine their suppositions about our world. In this version, Chuke links history and society through the feet of Hermes, the severed head of Hercules, and clips from Ameican History X (1998)—the cult classic film capturing the zeitgeist of Southern California neo-Nazi culture.
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynrail.org

Saul Chernick: Enlightened Objects

Saul Chernick’s Enlightened Objects are both physically and perceptively sensible. They are so magnetically tangible that it’s difficult not to touch them, yet they have a transcendental quality that belongs to a different kind of universe. This universe reveals itself through the sculptures’ muddied colors and sand-like material, emanating from the textures, smooth and coarse. Found objects peek through like fragments of real life in a dream.
Books & Literaturebrooklynrail.org

Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser

To talk about Robert Walser in a Walserian way, one needs to start with the small things, as it was those that truly gave his writing its essence. Susan Bernofsky, writer and literary translator, does just that. Bernofsky spent over three decades researching Walser’s life and writing. The biography born as a result of this expedition, Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser (Yale University Press, 2021) is an affectionate, precise piece of writing that illustrates a man of complexities both personal and professional. It is an intimate portrait of an artist, soul-crushing in its realism, with all its valor and rigor. Reading Walser’s life, lived in between furnished rooms and towns, in between long walks, in between fame and complete isolation, the bearings of these events become more and more profound. Bernofsky has previously translated many works of Walser and she sees through the many hidden layers of his writing with well-informed clarity, scrutinizing his words with the mind of a translator and the heart of an admirer. Nothing of Walser’s methodical yet itinerant prose is lost on Bernofsky; on the contrary, it finds more meaning as the protagonist of another writer’s work.
Visual Artcoloradosprings.com

Pikes Pick: YouTube channel explains great works of art

What's the story behind the Mona Lisa's smirky smile? And what is the significance of Michelangelo's sculpture "David?" Vincent Van Gogh's "The Starry Night?" Frida Kahlo's "The Two Fridas?" James Payne, a curator and gallerist, is happy to clear up the mysteries on his YouTube channel: "Great Art Explained." In each 15-minute episode, he breaks down one piece of art in easily-understandable, non-art speak. Search for his channel online at YouTube.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Maren Hassinger

Maren Hassinger’s new work, commissioned for Dia Bridgehampton, frays the boundaries between artistic genres by circling back to a formative material, process, and politics of her five-decade practice: fiber. The artist’s investigation of this medium began in 1970, when she enrolled in Bernard Kester’s newly minted Fiber Structure graduate program at the University of California, Los Angeles, after being rejected by the sculpture department. During the heyday of anti-form, Post-Minimalism, and Process art, her studies came at a moment when textiles moved away from a primary relationship with the wall and towards sculptural space. Kester encouraged his students to consider fiber as structural order and gathered together works by experimental artists including Magdalena Abkanowicz, Sheila Hicks, and Claire Zeisler in his groundbreaking 1971 exhibition Deliberate Entanglements at UCLA Art Galleries.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

Non-anthropocentric extension into an abstract infinite sphere

The term “mysticism” leaves most art-world insiders cold for several obvious reasons. That category of experience is commonly taken to mean perception beyond the norm, thus a claim to higher sensory and cognitive powers. Reports of mystical states and insights are inherently unverifiable, so requiring extra-perceptual belief to be credible. When works by artists who make such claims are admired, whether by a Mondrian or a Hilma af Klint, their metaphysical commitments tend to be bracketed, noted with a certain condescension as fortunate catalysts to achievements entirely accessible to everyday vision and judgment.
Visual ArtPosted by
Los Angeles Times

In the old Amoeba Music building, ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ rises. What would Vincent think?

Little-known fact: There are no silk sunflowers available from bulk suppliers in North America right now, say the folks behind “Immersive Van Gogh.”. Tens of thousands of them adorn spaces inside “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibitions running in five cities across the U.S. and Canada. When it opens here on Saturday, the L.A. iteration will feature a sunflower-themed bar with a backdrop of yellow silk sunflowers, a favorite flower of Van Gogh’s to paint.
Visual Artbrooklynrail.org

On Being Sane

Roger Cardinal coined the term “outsider” in 1972, using examples of European art, and specifically the work of psychiatric hospital patients collected by the artist Jean Dubuffet under the heading of Art Brut.1 He argued therein for both the specificity and salience of visual displays of excessive subjectivity, and prized artists for summoning forth inner visions. Like Dubuffet, Cardinal kept outsider art and its ecstatic devotional practices apart from mainstream culture, characterizing tendencies of alienation, whether through developmental disabilities, psychosis, or the seemingly more benign but no less determinant geographical remove from urban modernity. Thus we have the making of antimodern ciphers, freer and more authentic than professional artists.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Mary Mattingly: A Year of Public Water

In June 2020, Mary Mattingly and More Art launched A Year of Public Water, a collaboration that uses various platforms to inform its audience about the sources of New York’s water supply. Beginning with the premise that knowledge of the watershed’s history is a key to its sustainable future, the project’s goals include promoting stewardship of the water system that connects upstate to downstate and fostering greater cooperation between the communities that maintain it. 19 reservoirs and lakes feed the city’s drinking water system, and the water, while treated to make it safe to drink, is unfiltered. Strict standards have to be met to protect the water supply and avoid the costs of filtration, requiring cooperation between the city and the residents of the towns and farms along the watershed. The project, carried out by Mattingly and the staff of More Art, a non-profit organization that supports socially engaged public art projects, started with a website: http://public-water.com. The website relates the economic, political, social, and scientific background of New York’s water supply, stretching from geological time to the present. Now, site-specific components of the project have been installed in Prospect Park, addressing issues facing the park, the watershed, and, by extension, the entangled histories of human intervention into natural resources.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

A Tribute to SVA’s Art Writing MFA

For fifteen years, from 2006 to 2021, the MFA program in Art Criticism & Writing (which changed its name to Art Writing in 2015) invited some of the best and most prominent art writers to speak. The series was established by the founding Chair of the program, Thomas McEvilley, who presided over the first five events, and was then continued by the new chair, David Levi Strauss, to its conclusion. The first talks were held in the SVA Amphitheater on 23rd Street and 3rd Avenue, then moved to the SVA Theatre on 23rd Street and 9th Avenue, and finally to our own department library on 21st Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues. At that point, the series was renamed “Quijote Talks,” in honor of the storied El Quijote bar and restaurant in the Chelsea Hotel, where our students and faculty often went with the speakers for dinner and talk after the lectures. The name was also, of course, inspired by the errant knight himself, and the series consisted of pointed talks and discussions about relevant pasts and possible futures. Here’s the link to the archive: Quijote Talks & Lecture Series Archive.
Religionbrooklynrail.org

Blind Faith

In 2019, a small painting found in the kitchen of an elderly Frenchwoman sold at auction for almost 27 million dollars. The high price reflects the work’s rarity; it is one of only 11 works attributed to the Florentine artist Cimabue (ca. 1240–1301), cited by Dante and celebrated by Vasari as the harbinger of Italian Renaissance painting. Painted with bright tempera and shimmering gold leaf, it depicts a scene of incredible violence. A captive Christ stands in the center of a city, surrounded by angry men who strike him with sticks and swords.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Alexis Rockman at Sea and Beyond

"Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks," an exhibition at East Hampton's Guild Hall, is a meditation on the power and peril of the sea, with paintings crossing the boundaries of realism and hellscape. The show's themes of ecology, migration, and globalization come off as a climatologist's fever dream. They tap into the latent...
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

Melanie George & Ali Rosas-Salas with Thomas Ford

This past September, Jacob’s Pillow announced that it would expand its curatorial team, adding two women of color—dramaturg and scholar Melanie George and live-performance curator Ali Rosa-Salas—to a powerful entity within the organization. The decision would reflect a larger issue within the dance world: gatekeeping positions are often held by those who uphold a dance culture that values white, Western art forms. But George and Rosa-Salas are deeply invested in pushing against those norms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy