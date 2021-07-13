field recordings of mind in morning

Published almost exactly a year after the debut of her comic, Sweet Time (2020), Weng Pixin’s wonderful follow-up, Let’s Not Talk Anymore, is a spectral tapestry of mothers and daughters. A book of historical memory in the guise of a child’s scrapbook, Let’s Not Talk Anymore traces a matrilineage: the artist’s great-grandmother, Kuān (宽 or “wide”); her grandmother, Mèi (妹 or “little sis”); her mother, Bīng (冰 or “ice”); the artist herself, Bǐ (or “beautiful); and the artist’s imaginary daughter, Rita. Spanning the years 1908 to 2032, the artist paints a picture of her ancestors, herself, and her imaginary daughter, each at the age of 15. Carefully woven, the interlocking narrative fibers are tightly intertwined. The connecting thread for these intergenerational stories is the invisible labor of sewing, gardening, drawing, and painting.
Comments / 0