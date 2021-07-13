Cancel
Books & Literature

field recordings of mind in morning

By Hank Lazer
Cover picture for the articleThe young dog runs the hills & far across the pasture. a neighbor & his boy arrive at dusk to shoot deer & coyote. somewhat far away a poet-friend’s heart is racing. an aunt & her nephews fight over who deserves her mother’s money. this is the way that twisted...

