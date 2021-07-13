An Epic Poem for Queens, NY: Carolyn Ferrell’s Dear Miss Metropolitan
What remained after my reading of Carolyn Ferrell’s first offering since Don’t Erase Me (1997) was something like the memory of having spent a number of hours poring over a complicated tapestry. Scenes stood out as details of a larger canvas, and there was a vague impression of the thread that bound it all together—what Henry James once called the figure in the carpet. But of course this isn’t a carpet or tapestry. Rather, it’s a street mural that stretches across the entire face of a city block in Queens.brooklynrail.org
