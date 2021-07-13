Cancel
Queens, NY

An Epic Poem for Queens, NY: Carolyn Ferrell’s Dear Miss Metropolitan

By J. C. Hallman
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat remained after my reading of Carolyn Ferrell’s first offering since Don’t Erase Me (1997) was something like the memory of having spent a number of hours poring over a complicated tapestry. Scenes stood out as details of a larger canvas, and there was a vague impression of the thread that bound it all together—what Henry James once called the figure in the carpet. But of course this isn’t a carpet or tapestry. Rather, it’s a street mural that stretches across the entire face of a city block in Queens.

