Citizenship, Persona, and Testimony: Hafizah Geter’s Un-American

Fox News host Tucker Carlson got a lot more than he bargained for when he walked into a store in Livingston, Montana to stock up on gear for a fly fishing trip. While in the store he was confronted by a local fly fishing guide, Dan Bailey, who apparently didn’t want to miss the opportunity to give the Fox News host a piece of his mind. “Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Bailey can be heard saying in the video. “I want you to know that.” Carlson kept his voice down and only replied “I appreciate that.” The video quickly went viral.