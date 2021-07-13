Cancel
Books & Literature

Citizenship, Persona, and Testimony: Hafizah Geter’s Un-American

By Madeleine Cravens
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My grass-stained knees pledge allegiance/to a country that belongs to no one/I love,” writes Hafizah Geter in the title poem of Un-American, a debut that interrogates citizenship, statehood, police brutality, and national identity. At the core of this collection, Geter expertly demonstrates the fragility of familial and political ties, exploring the relationships between members of a Black family with mixed citizenship statuses, and between these individuals and the state. Geter presents America in bas-relief, defined in its negative, made visible through those whom it fails to protect.

