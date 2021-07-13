Citizenship, Persona, and Testimony: Hafizah Geter’s Un-American
“My grass-stained knees pledge allegiance/to a country that belongs to no one/I love,” writes Hafizah Geter in the title poem of Un-American, a debut that interrogates citizenship, statehood, police brutality, and national identity. At the core of this collection, Geter expertly demonstrates the fragility of familial and political ties, exploring the relationships between members of a Black family with mixed citizenship statuses, and between these individuals and the state. Geter presents America in bas-relief, defined in its negative, made visible through those whom it fails to protect.brooklynrail.org
