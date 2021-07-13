Cancel
The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic

By George Grella
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe personal is not the critical. All criticism is personal, of course, coming out of values and ideas that are meaningful to us, but there should be a line that delineates where personal feelings and critical thinking fall. Good criticism means making one’s own sensitivities, our instinctive emotional reactions, clear so that the critic—and the critic’s audience—don’t confuse animus for analysis. Liking something doesn’t mean it’s good, those are two different things, and a good critic can dislike something (Italian handles it well by rendering that as “it displeases me”) while also pointing out that it is well made and works on its own terms.

