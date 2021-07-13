Cancel
What Happened When Renaissance Artists Prayed While Painting?

By Andrew R. Casper
brooklynrail.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime in the late 1500s an unnamed artist set out to paint a replica of the Shroud of Turin for King Philip II of Spain. Neither the king nor the artist apparently harbored the skepticism that many today reserve for this controversial relic and its supposedly miraculous bloodstained images of Christ’s corpse. More remarkably, they evidently trusted that a mere painter could summon whatever supernatural force was necessary to replicate the original so closely as to render the copy its functional surrogate.

