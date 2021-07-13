What Happened When Renaissance Artists Prayed While Painting?

A 500-year-old painting of a man praying to nothing (or at least nothing visible) lingered in storage at the Princeton University Art Museum. Chief Conservator Bart Devolder and I got talking. Something had to be missing. In the hands of some artists, the man’s object of devotion might have been meant to be imagined by the viewer as being somewhere beyond the frame or perhaps assumed to be visualized only in the man’s mind. But this artist—Giovanni Battista Moroni (whom I wrote about in a previous contribution to these pages)—tends to be more literal. His “sacred portraits” (a type he seems to have invented), three of which are known today, present wealthy men and women with hands in prayer and the divine objects of their devotion behind them. These sacred portraits invert the more typical insertion of portraits of donors into larger devotional scenes. In his sacred portraits, Moroni makes the portrait primary, the humans large and close to the viewer; consequently, the sacred slides ever so slightly into the role of backdrop or attribute.