John Sims with Kristin Prevallet

It’s 2021 and John Sims is ready for this moment. Sims has been making, remaking, unmaking, and deconstructing Confederate iconography since 2000; his work around re-imagined monuments, which included Time Sculpture NYC, has now evolved into Freedom Memorial at Gamble Plantation (2020), a reimagining of a former slave plantation in Ellenton, FL. It’s no wonder that he has recent invitations and residencies from an eclectic and prestigious array of museums and institutions including Ringling Museum of Art, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Exploratorium: The Museum of Science, Art and Human Perception in San Francisco, and The Houston Museum of African American Culture.