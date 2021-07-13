Bill Duke’s Deep Cover

We have missed you, Val Kilmer. Oh, we still go back to his old movies, where he continues to fly ice-cold (no mistakes) in an F-14, keep all his Pacific Tech University dorm room’s filth in alphabetical order, trade machine-gun fire with the LAPD while rocking a trim gray suit, say he’s our huckleberry. Kilmer’s just been slightly out of the picture(s) for a while, sidelined screen-career–wise by a throat cancer diagnosis in 2017 that’s left him speaking through an electronic voice box. He’s written a memoir, concentrated on healing, occasionally made fan-convention appearances, set up a gallery space in Los Angeles that doubles as a “sandbox” for actors and artists. And he began going through his vast archives of home movies and on-set videos he’d shot over the last five-plus decades. Kilmer had shot Super 8 films with his brothers when they were growing up and continued to carry a video camera around him constantly, long after he became famous. Thousands of hours of visual autobiography were just waiting to have the dust blown off.