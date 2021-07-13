Bill Duke’s Deep Cover
Finally receiving the attention it deserves, Bill Duke’s Deep Cover (1992) makes its Blu-ray debut as one of the latest additions to the Criterion Collection. A profoundly resonating and supremely acted crime film, Deep Cover dives into the story of a cop who grows conflicted through his time undercover in the Los Angeles drug scene. Arriving with a new 4K digital restoration and an ample amount of supplemental material, Duke’s film warrants a close examination of the modalities of race and identity it engages with through its sharp, character-driven exposé on the war on drugs in the 1990s.brooklynrail.org
Comments / 0