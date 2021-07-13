Cancel
Bill Duke’s Deep Cover

By Edward Mendez
Cover picture for the articleFinally receiving the attention it deserves, Bill Duke’s Deep Cover (1992) makes its Blu-ray debut as one of the latest additions to the Criterion Collection. A profoundly resonating and supremely acted crime film, Deep Cover dives into the story of a cop who grows conflicted through his time undercover in the Los Angeles drug scene. Arriving with a new 4K digital restoration and an ample amount of supplemental material, Duke’s film warrants a close examination of the modalities of race and identity it engages with through its sharp, character-driven exposé on the war on drugs in the 1990s.

MoviesPopMatters

Crime Thriller ‘Deep Cover’ Showcases Laurence Fishburne’s Leonine Intensity

Deep Cover, the 1992 neo-noir that has just been issued by the Criterion Collection, arrived in theaters amidst a slew of films featuring all-Black casts or directed by Black filmmakers. A time when, as critic and scholar Racquel L. Gates puts it in one of the disc’s bonus features, an economic recession and a wave of cultural upheavals spurred on by the rise of hip-hop, the arrival of Do The Right Thing, and the footage of Rodney King being assaulted by LAPD officers, Hollywood finally started to take notice of Black people.
Moviescriterion.com

Deep Cover: Who’ll Pay Reparations on My Soul?

One of the most remarkable Black films released in the 1990s, Bill Duke’s Deep Cover (1992) is an uncompromising film noir that uses the so-called war on drugs as its backdrop. The story follows Russell Stevens (Laurence Fishburne) as he is recruited for an undercover operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration to infiltrate the largest supplier of cocaine on the West Coast. Becoming “John Hull,” Stevens moves up the infrastructural pyramid of the drug trade as his assignment grows increasingly complicated by his success as a dealer, the shifting priorities of the operation’s mission, and his own sense of self. With questions of Black identity as its animating core, Deep Cover challenges many of the presumptions of noir and Black film.
